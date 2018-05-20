Watch UNC basketball recruit score game-high 41 points in all-star game Saturday in Greensboro

Saturday night, some of the state's top high school basketball players gathered in Greensboro for the annual Josh Level all-star classic.

The star of stars was UNC recruit Coby White, a two-time N.C. Gatorade player of the year and the state's top recruit. White, also the state's all-time leading scorer, had 41 points and was named MVP.

The game honors Level, who died five years ago of myocarditis, a viral infection that attacks the heart muscle. In 2014, Level's good friend, Kanayo Obi-Rapu -- who played basketball with Level in high school -- started the game which has featured players like UNC national champion Theo Pinson and former N.C. State players Caleb and Cody Martin, who became stars at Nevada.

Proceeds from the game go to "Smile For Josh," a non-profit started by Obi-Rapu to raise awareness for cardiac health risk in high school students.

Four area players participated Saturday: Wendell Moore of Concord Cox Mill, Jaden Springer of Rocky River, Patrick Williams of West Charlotte and Unionville PIedmont's Hunter Tyson, who has signed with Clemson.

The game included Duke recruit Joey Baker (Fayetteville Trinity Christian), Clemson recruit John Newman (Greensboro Day) and Maryland recruit Aaron Wiggins (High Point Wesleyan).