NASCAR: Chase Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr. to start on Daytona 500 front row

Chase Elliott edged Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to win the pole for the season-opening Daytona 500.
Elliott, who also won the pole as a rookie last season, had a final-round speed of 192.864 mph, barely better than Earnhardt’s 192.872.
The rest of the order for next Sunday’s race will be set during Thursday’s Can-Am Duel twin 150-lap qualifying races.
Brad Keselowski was third fastest in Sunday’s time trials, followed by Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr.
Elliott finished 37th in last season’s Daytona 500 after wrecking early.
