Kyle Busch intrigued by Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ‘Roval’ trade-off in 2018

Kyle Busch is intrigued by the road-course set-up Charlotte Motor Speedway will create for next year’s Bank of America 500, one of NASCAR’s playoff races.
Dubbed a “Roval,” the course will include 13 turns, but will still use most of the oval speedway layout.
That’s going to challenge the crew chiefs and race teams to manage the trade-offs between road-course and oval fine-tuning of the race cars.
“The set-up: What it’s going to take to get through the slow stuff. The short section is going to be entirely different from what you’ll need to go through Turn 3 going 165 mph,” Busch said. “It will be interesting to see what people do with their set-ups through all that: What things you’ll have to give up to be good at the infield section?”
Busch endorsed NASCAR shaking up the schedule, including moving the Brickyard to the last race before the playoffs begin.
“I think it’s great, something to change it around. Honestly, you’d like to see some different venues there,” Busch said. “I can pretty much memorize the schedule where we’re at right now, so it’s going to throw me for a little bit of a loop not knowing where we’re going the following week.”
