Kevin Harvick takes the pole in NASCAR’s longest race

There might not be a big tangible advantage to winning the pole for NASCAR’s longest race, but Kevin Harvick was grateful for one strategic reward.
“We gained a big advantage with (choice of) pit stall,” said Harvick, noting a subtle plus during pit stops for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.
Harvick acknowledged that starting at the front of the grid won’t make much difference in a race that entails so many changes in temperature and track conditions.
“The hardest part about this race is keeping all the parts and pieces together, since we go 600 miles,” Harvick said. “The day starts when it’s hot and then it’s different than in practice. It’s long, it’s hot, and Charlotte is a demanding race track.
“It’s physically and mentally challenging to hold that for 4 ½ to five hours.”
This was Harvick’s 20th career pole and his third in 2017. Filling out the next four qualifying spots were Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones.
