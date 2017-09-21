Chase Elliott greets fans before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Monster Energy Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.
Chase Elliott greets fans before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Monster Energy Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Nam Y. Huh AP
Chase Elliott greets fans before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Monster Energy Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Nam Y. Huh AP

ThatsRacin

NASCAR’s ‘Tapegate’ puts driver Chase Elliott in sticky situation

By Joe Marusak and Mike Reader

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

September 21, 2017 8:40 PM

A NASCAR scandal dubbed “Tapegate” has landed driver Chase Elliott in one sticky situation.

In what could join Spygate, Deflategate and other real or imagined cheating scandals in American sports lore, racing fans spotted a member of Elliott’s team on an NBC Sports broadcast running his hand along the spoiler of Elliott’s car at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday. The crew member appeared to be stealthily removing tape from the spoiler.

On Tuesday, NASCAR came down hard on Elliott, hitting the No. 24 team with multiple penalties including taking away the playoff point he earned by winning Stage Two of Sunday’s Cup Series race. The penalties hurt his chances of advancing in the 10-race playoff series and winning the 2017 Cup Series championship.

NASCAR discovered the modification in its post-race inspection.

Jalopnik.com blogger Stef Schrader reported that several fans spotted the crew member’s action and posted what they saw on the social media network Reddit. Posts there claimed the tape could make his car go faster.

Schrader’s post included a short clip of the crew member in action.

Reaction on social media to the No. 24 crew member’s hand movement was swift and plentiful, even generating a #TapeGate hashtag on Twitter.

Some poked fun at the incident.

Others were angered, saying Elliott deserved an even harsher punishment.

Others thought what the crew member did or did not do was as ridiculous as someone taking the air out of a football.

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski wondered if social media had become NASCAR’s de facto police agency.

Elliott will try to get his season back on track this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Deflated Footballs Football
In Deflategate, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ended up serving a four-game suspension.
Elise Amendola AP

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright

A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright 2:11

A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s favorite era 0:32

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s favorite era
Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too' 0:23

Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too'

View More Video