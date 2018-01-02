ThatsRacin

January 2, 2018 11:22 AM

Three arrested for break-in at NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress’ home

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

Three men who broke into NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Richard Childress’ home last month have been arrested, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Niquan Victorin, 20, Chantz Hines, 18, and Armeka Spinks, 18, were arrested on Dec. 29 for their involvement in the robbery at Childress’ North Carolina home in Clemmons on Dec. 17. All three have been charged with one count of first-degree trespassing and one count of attempted first degree burglary, and they are being held under a $250,000 secured bond at the Davidson County Detention Center.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of would-be burglars at the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress.

Childress, 72, said earlier that around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, he was upstairs in his home and heard glass breaking downstairs. He then grabbed his handgun and went downstairs, firing shots at the three intruders. The would-be robbers were armed with military-style guns.

Investigators have since learned that those guns had previously been reported stolen to the Winston-Salem police on Dec. 15.

Said Davidson County Sheriff David Grice: “The only reason (Childress) and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment.”

Childress is a second vice president of the National Rifle Association.

Under North Carolina law, namely the new Castle Doctrine, homeowners are permitted to use deadly force if they have reason to believe unlawful and forced entry occurred.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

Related content

ThatsRacin

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame 1:11

Fans 'undeck' the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Pause
EPIX documentary 'Danica': Danica Patrick is serious about winning. 0:38

EPIX documentary "Danica": Danica Patrick is serious about winning.

Danica Patrick announces 2017 will be her last NASCAR season 0:23

Danica Patrick announces 2017 will be her last NASCAR season

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end 1:29

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 0:39

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look.

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

What should we expect from Cam Newton in the playoffs? 0:56

What should we expect from Cam Newton in the playoffs?

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton talks about facing the New Orleans Saints 0:48

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton talks about facing the New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: Team needs to turn the page real fast 0:38

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: Team needs to turn the page real fast

  • Race fans select their gifts from NASCAR

    At the annual "Undeck the Hall" event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, each fan could select a gift from trees decorated with NASCAR-themed items.

Race fans select their gifts from NASCAR

View more video

ThatsRacin