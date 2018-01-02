Three arrested for break-in at NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress’ home

Three men who broke into NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Richard Childress’ home last month have been arrested, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Niquan Victorin, 20, Chantz Hines, 18, and Armeka Spinks, 18, were arrested on Dec. 29 for their involvement in the robbery at Childress’ North Carolina home in Clemmons on Dec. 17. All three have been charged with one count of first-degree trespassing and one count of attempted first degree burglary, and they are being held under a $250,000 secured bond at the Davidson County Detention Center.
Childress, 72, said earlier that around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, he was upstairs in his home and heard glass breaking downstairs. He then grabbed his handgun and went downstairs, firing shots at the three intruders. The would-be robbers were armed with military-style guns.
Investigators have since learned that those guns had previously been reported stolen to the Winston-Salem police on Dec. 15.
Said Davidson County Sheriff David Grice: “The only reason (Childress) and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment.”
Childress is a second vice president of the National Rifle Association.
Under North Carolina law, namely the new Castle Doctrine, homeowners are permitted to use deadly force if they have reason to believe unlawful and forced entry occurred.
