Intruders who broke into NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress’ home face more charges

Another layer has unfolded regarding an attempted break-in at Richard Childress’ home last month.
The three intruders arrested for breaking into Childress’ residence in December now face additional charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of stolen weapons, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. They were previously charged with trespassing and attempted burglary.
On Dec. 17, intruders broke into Childress’ home in Davidson County. Childress, 72, said he was upstairs with his wife at around 10:30 p.m. when he heard glass shattering downstairs.
Then Childress, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner of Richard Childress Racing, grabbed his handgun and went downstairs, where he fired shots at the intruders. The would-be robbers had military-style guns at the time.
Investigators later learned those weapons were reported to the Winston-Salem police as stolen two days earlier.
On Jan. 2, the three intruders – identified as Niquan Victorin, 20, Chantz Hines, 18, and Armeka Spinks, 18 – were arrested. These additional charges come after the trio has been held on $250,000 bond at the Davidson County Detention Center.
“The only reason (Childress) and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment,” Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said at the time of the break-in.
Childress is a second vice president of the National Rifle Association.
Under North Carolina law, namely the new Castle Doctrine, homeowners are permitted to use deadly force if they have reason to believe unlawful and forced entry occurred.
