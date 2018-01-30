NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress: ‘Thank God and our Second Amendment’ after break-in

There’s a reason NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Richard Childress praised the Second Amendment in a Tuesday interview.
Three men attempted to break into Childress’ Davidson County home on December 17th, and at the time (about 10:30 p.m.), he was upstairs with his wife. When he heard glass breaking, he grabbed his gun and went downstairs, firing shots at the intruders while he did.
Childress is a second vice president of the National Rifle Association.
“We had an incident,” Childress said, “and all I can say is thank God and our Second Ammendment because I was able to have a firearm in my home to protect my wife and my family.”
During the attempted break-in, the three would-be intruders had military-style guns with them. Investigators later discovered those weapons were previously stolen and had been reported as such to the Winston-Salem police.
On Jan. 2, the three intruders – identified as Niquan Victorin, 20, Chantz Hines, 18, and Armeka Spinks, 18 – were arrested and charged with trespassing and attempted burglary. Days later, they were also charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of stolen weapons.
Their preliminary court dates were set for January 16.
Under North Carolina law, namely the new “castle doctrine,” homeowners are permitted to use deadly force if they have reason to believe unlawful and forced entry occurred.
“It’s so unbelievable, and until it happens you don’t understand,” Childress said. “After these guys get their punishment, I’ll be able to talk more about it.”
