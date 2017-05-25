Now that the Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals is here, here’s what social media is saying

Now, that Cleveland’s Cavaliers have finally qualified for what has felt like an inevitable NBA finals showdown with Golden State, social media began talking about what is perhaps the most anticipated championship matchup in NBA history.
Well, before we get to that, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan to become the NBA’s all-time playoff leading scorer during the blowout. James’ biggest, um, fan, Skip Bayless of Fox Sports couldn’t simply let James have his moment.
LeBron almost certainly will pass MJ tonite in career playoff points. LeBron has played 212 playoff games. MJ played 179 playoff games. Wow.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 26, 2017
LeBron passes MJ in playoff points, holds his index finger aloft as if to say, "I'm No. 1." No, LeBron, Jordan is the out-of-reach No. 1.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 26, 2017
Now back to our regularly scheduled programming, social media just buzzing about Cavs-Warriors III.
LINK: Here’s what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wants to see even more than Cavs-Warriors in the NBA Finals
See you next Thursday, @Warriors.#DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/o3PZ9aCpYe— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 26, 2017
We meet again, @Cavs. #NBAFinals #StrengthInNumbers pic.twitter.com/BqCIuO4CPl— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) May 26, 2017
It's official. The @cavs and @warriors will meet again in the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/g3F89Q9dP1— Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 26, 2017
On TV, TNT analyst Chris Webber gushed over the matchup: “Both of these teams have embraced this rivalry. It’s going to be fun to watch guys show up....I expect history in the making. Three MVPs. I’m so excited.”
On the Internet, as he spoke, social media kept buzzing.
Two fully healthy Cavs and Warriors squads for an NBA Finals trilogy. The best basketball we‘re gonna seen all year— Rev. Dunn (@ericvdunn) May 26, 2017
With a Cleveland win tonight… the Warriors/Cavs rivalry will enter uncharted waters!— ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) May 25, 2017
Our #CelticsLakers film airs June 13th & 14th on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/jGpSvyWMz1
Not that we are encouraging betting, but...
NBA Finals— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) May 26, 2017
Game 1
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Cavaliers 225.5
Warriors -7
Series Price
Cavaliers +220
Warriors -260
Cavs knock out the Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals. Will face the Warriors for 3rd straight year. #nbaplayoffs pic.twitter.com/ZetkJwS8rB— NBA Gods (@SportsLeakers) May 26, 2017
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who will be must-watch TV in the mornings leading up to the Finals, certainly chimed in on the matchup
Stephen A. Smith on Cavs v. Warriors is literally the only Finals preview you need. pic.twitter.com/uoO88oNMGF— The Rec (@TheRunningRec) May 26, 2017
By now, you’re probably wondering which nights to have your popcorn ready. Here you go
NBA Finals schedule. #Cavs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/Xw45IBY5bO— Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 26, 2017
We in for another fire NBA finals series pic.twitter.com/yTNhqqvgdA— HC4L (@__BIGTIM__) May 26, 2017
Comments