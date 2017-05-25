NBA superstars Kevin Durant (left) and LeBron James will meet for the second time in the NBA Finals next week
Basketball

May 25, 2017 11:29 PM

Now that the Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals is here, here’s what social media is saying

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Now, that Cleveland’s Cavaliers have finally qualified for what has felt like an inevitable NBA finals showdown with Golden State, social media began talking about what is perhaps the most anticipated championship matchup in NBA history.

Well, before we get to that, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan to become the NBA’s all-time playoff leading scorer during the blowout. James’ biggest, um, fan, Skip Bayless of Fox Sports couldn’t simply let James have his moment.

Now back to our regularly scheduled programming, social media just buzzing about Cavs-Warriors III.

On TV, TNT analyst Chris Webber gushed over the matchup: “Both of these teams have embraced this rivalry. It’s going to be fun to watch guys show up....I expect history in the making. Three MVPs. I’m so excited.”

On the Internet, as he spoke, social media kept buzzing.

Not that we are encouraging betting, but...

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who will be must-watch TV in the mornings leading up to the Finals, certainly chimed in on the matchup

By now, you’re probably wondering which nights to have your popcorn ready. Here you go

