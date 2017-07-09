Team packed with Charlotte basketball players advance in $2M tournament at Queens

NC Prodigal Sons, with a roster filled with players from Charlotte, won Sunday to advance to the regional finals of The Basketball Tournament.
After two days of play at Queens University of Charlotte, four teams moved on to the next round, which will be played July 20-23 in Brooklyn, New York. The championship game will be played Aug. 3 in Baltimore and award $2 million to the winning team.
NC Prodigal Sons beat Golden Boot Dynasty 74-72 in Sunday’s second round. Charlotte players, including Vance graduates Sam Hinnant, Lowen Wray and Nate Chambers, make up NC Prodigal Sons’ roster. Damier Pitts had a game-high 21 points in the win. Al’lonzo Coleman scored 17 points and added 12 rebounds.
In other action:
Tampa Bulls 88, Kentucky Kings 87: Former Big East scoring leader Dominique Jones banked a 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat the Kentucky Kings. Former NBA player Jeremy Evans had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings. The game marked the third straight buzzer-beater going back to Saturday’s first round.
Overseas Elite 78, Matadors 67: The back-to-back champions advanced to the third round behind the play of DJ Kennedy and Errick McCollum II, who had 25 points and 18 points, respectively. The Matadors had three players in double digits, led by 16 points from Javonte Douglas.
Ram Nation 93, PrimeTime Players 82: VCU’s Final Four team outlasted South Carolina-based PrimeTime Players behind 28 points from Eric Maynor. Charlotte’s Jamie Skeen had 14 points and four rebounds. PrimeTime’s Chris Moore scored 27 points and had seven rebounds.
