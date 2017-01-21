Nic Batum’s four-point play sets the stage for Charlotte Hornets’ third straight win

1:05 Womens March on Charlotte Pause

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

1:22 Mermaids swim in Charlotte pool

1:48 Pro First Amendment Flash Mob

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:30 Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.