Charlotte Hornets needed a boost of energy; that was Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s specialty Saturday

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte Pause

1:05 Womens March on Charlotte

1:48 Pro First Amendment Flash Mob

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

3:34 Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'

0:29 Franklin Graham: Rain at inauguration a 'sign of God's blessing'

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook