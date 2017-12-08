Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, left, drives into Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez in the first half of Friday’s game at Spectrum Center.
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, left, drives into Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez in the first half of Friday’s game at Spectrum Center. Nell Redmond AP
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, left, drives into Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez in the first half of Friday’s game at Spectrum Center. Nell Redmond AP

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets lose again, this time in overtime, to the 4-20 Chicago Bulls

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 09:54 PM

The Chicago Bulls have the fewest victories in the NBA at four. Two of those are now against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Bulls put away the Hornets in overtime Friday 119-111 at Spectrum Center. Chicago scored 56 points in the lane. Rookie Lauri Markkanen finished with 24 points, while point guard Kris Dunn added 20.

The Hornets lost their second in a row. Center Dwight Howard had his second game of 20-or-more points and rebounds (25 points and 20 boards) as a Hornet. Kemba Walker added 20 points.

Walker tied the game at 106-106 with 5.3 seconds remaining in regulation, hitting two free throws off a foul by Bulls guard Kris Dunn. The initial call was that the Bulls knocked the ball out of bounds, then a secondary whistle defined it as a shooting foul.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dunn missed a pull-up jump shot from just above the foul line, pushing the game into overtime.

On Nov. 17, the Bulls beat the Hornets 123-120 in Chicago. That was their last win prior to Friday; the Bulls were on a 10-game losing streak.

Three who mattered

Howard: He also had six blocks.

Marvin Williams: So far, he is having his best NBA season from 3-point range.

Markkanen: A creative scorer in a deep rookie class.

Observations

▪  The Hornets lost their top two reserve big men. Cody Zeller has a torn meniscus in his left knee and Frank Kaminsky has a sprained right ankle. Zeller’s injury is by far the more serious.

▪  With Zeller and Kaminsky out, Johnny O’Bryant goes from playing little to being first big man off the bench. Also, 6-5 Treveon Graham will play some power forward.

▪  The Hornets made two moves related to their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Rookie big man Mangok Mathiang went to Charlotte as insurance against the injuries. Third point guard Julyan Stone is with the SwarmSting to get some game minutes.

▪  Kemba Walker drew a technical foul in the first quarter; that’s Walker’s third technical this season.

▪  The Hornets lost Jeremy Lamb for the second half due to a shin contusion.

Worth mentioning

▪  Quirk of the Hornets’ schedule: They play the Lopez twins on back-to-back nights: Robin with the Bulls, then Brook with the Los Angeles Lakers.

▪  Walker scored his 3,000th career field goal Friday.

▪  The Hornets got a strong start from the 3-point line, making 7 of their first 16 attempts.

Report card

COFFENSE: Nic Batum and Walker were a combined 9-of-30 from the field.

F DEFENSE: The Bulls topped 50 points in the paint. That’s nothing like the top-5 defense the Hornets aspire to be.

C- COACHING: That’s back-to-back losses at home. It’s one thing to lose to the Golden State Warriors, but not the Bulls.

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

Bulls 119, Hornets 111, OT

CHICAGO (119)

Valentine 3-7 1-2 7, Markkanen 8-15 5-5 24, Lopez 9-15 1-2 19, Dunn 8-24 4-6 20, Holiday 6-15 4-4 17, Zipser 0-2 0-0 0, Portis 4-4 0-0 9, Mirotic 2-7 1-1 6, Grant 3-3 0-0 6, Nwaba 5-7 1-2 11. Totals 48-99 17-22 119.

CHARLOTTE (111)

Kidd-Gilchrist 5-10 5-8 15, Williams 6-11 2-2 17, Howard 11-23 3-8 25, Walker 5-16 7-7 20, Batum 4-14 0-0 9, O’Bryant III 0-3 2-2 2, Carter-Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Monk 1-5 0-0 3, Graham 4-7 2-2 12, Bacon 1-1 0-0 2, Lamb 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 40-100 21-29 111.

Chicago

31

21

23

31

13

119

Charlotte

25

27

27

27

5

111

3-Point Goals—Chicago 6-18 (Markkanen 3-5, Portis 1-1, Mirotic 1-3, Holiday 1-5, Valentine 0-2, Dunn 0-2), Charlotte 10-29 (Williams 3-5, Walker 3-10, Graham 2-3, Monk 1-3, Batum 1-4, O’Bryant III 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out—Lopez, Dunn. Rebounds—Chicago 56 (Markkanen 12), Charlotte 50 (Howard 20). Assists—Chicago 23 (Dunn 12), Charlotte 22 (Batum 10). Total Fouls—Chicago 29, Charlotte 20. Technicals—Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second), Walker, Kidd-Gilchrist. A—14,077 (19,077).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center

    Stephen Curry will not be joining his teammates on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 in action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC due to an injury to his right ankle. Curry sustained the injury during action against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening. Curry was at the team's shoot around Wednesday morning standing with his father, Dell Curry and others in a tunnel off the court.

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center 0:43

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center
Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford 0:31

Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford
Stephen Silas on filling in as Charlotte Hornets coach 1:52

Stephen Silas on filling in as Charlotte Hornets coach

View More Video