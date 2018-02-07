His fate is out of his hands. How Hornets’ Kemba Walker is coping with trade talk.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:24 Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams addresses ankle injury Pause 1:16 Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker on how he feels about NBA trade rumors, deadline 1:41 Charlotte Hornets Marvin Williams talks about his rehab from ankle sprain 1:14 Charlotte Hornets' Marvin Williams on his ankle sprain 1:13 Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller: Taking it day by day 1:09 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker 3:13 Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 1:36 Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum speaks about Kemba Walker's value to team 0:43 Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker opens up about trade deadline 0:52 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford: What this team need now to win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker talks about the NBA trade deadline, with his name in play, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. He also answered a question about what team owner Michael Jordan said to him. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker talks about the NBA trade deadline, with his name in play, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. He also answered a question about what team owner Michael Jordan said to him. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com