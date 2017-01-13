Panthers’ Graham Gano recovering following surgery for ‘ballerina injury’

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano’s so-called “ballerina injury” turned out to be serious enough to require surgery.
Gano tweeted a picture Friday night that showed his left leg heavily bandaged, along with a post that said “surgery went well.”
Surgery went well! I'm excited 2 be back 2 full strength this season.Ty 4 all the thoughts & prayers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/PiSWa719ge— Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) January 14, 2017
Gano broke a bone in the heel of his plant foot in a Week 14 win against San Diego, after which Panthers coach Ron Rivera compared it to a ballerina injury.
Gano kicked with the injury over the final three games, including a season-ending loss at Tampa Bay in which Gano missed three field goals. He finished the season 30-of-38 on field goals; the eight misses were his most in five seasons with the Panthers.
Gano indicated after the loss at Tampa that he needed surgery, but refused to blame the injury on his struggles against the Bucs.
“It’s my job to go out there and kick. Everybody’s got aches and pains and injuries this time of the year,” Gano said. “It’ll be taken care of.”
Gano had it taken care of Friday apparently, adding in his tweet he’s “excited 2 be back 2 full strength this season.”
