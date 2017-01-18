Panthers center Ryan Kalil goes Hollywood with ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil is using his offseason productively as a movie producer for a remake of 1992 classic sports comedy, “White Men Can’t Jump,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kalil and Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, through their Mortal Media producing company, are teaming with Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC comedy “Black-ish,” on the project. Barris will write the script as part of a film deal with Fox. All three will serve as producers.
Kalil and Griffin’s Mortal Media is building an active portfolio, which includes a remake of “The Rocketeer” and an NBC comedy.
“Black-ish,” one of TV’s most acclaimed comedies, counts Emmy and Golden Globe nominations among its latest honors. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross won the 2017 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
Kalil’s most recent Panthers season ended with him on injured reserve after the five-time Pro Bowler reinjured his shoulder in a Nov. 17 win against New Orleans.
“White Men Can’t Jump” starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as a pair of streetball hustlers who join forces to increase their take. The 16th highest grossing movie of 1992, “White Men Can’t Jump” scores a solid 76% at review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, good enough for a top-tier “Certified Fresh” rating.
