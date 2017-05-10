Panther Tracks

May 10, 2017 1:07 PM

Here’s how you can get a pair of Cam Newton’s limited edition cleats

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

Cam Newton prides himself on his sense of fashion. His colorful new line of cleats certainly reflects that.

Newton’s signature limited edition cleats – the Under Armour C1N MC LE – are currently available on Eastbay and are also selling on UA.com this week. They retail for $170.

The four limited edition styles – gold and white animal-patterned; metallic pink; purple and gold; white and black – are replicas of some of Newton’s pre-game cleats from last season, according to Danielle Daly, Under Armour’s senior manager of global communications and entertainment.

Newton, for instance, wore the gold and white cleats last season during his warmup before the Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints in November. Unlike the replicas on sale now, however, Newton’s had what appeared to be mini foxtails attached to the heels.

CamCleats1
Cam Newton’s limited edition cleats
Courtesy of Darren Rovell

Newton also has inline styles (meaning not limited edition) available at Eastbay, Dick’s Sporting Goods and UA.com, Daly added.

ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell first tweeted about the sale of the limited edition cleats earlier this week.

CamCleats3
Cam Newton’s limited edition cleats
Courtesy of Darren Rovell

Newton has had an endorsement contract since 2011 with Baltimore-based Under Armour, which sells sports clothing, shoes and other gear.

Newton, who turns 28 on Thursday, also has a line of menswear at Belk called Made by Cam Newton.

CamCleats2
Cam Newton’s limited edition cleats
Courtesy of Darren Rovell

CamCleats4
Cam Newton’s limited edition cleats
Courtesy of Darren Rovell

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

