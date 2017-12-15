Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) donated to Harding University High School, so the school’s football team could buy championship rings for its players.
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) donated to Harding University High School, so the school’s football team could buy championship rings for its players. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) donated to Harding University High School, so the school’s football team could buy championship rings for its players. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Panther Tracks

Panther Tracks

News (and everything else) on the Carolina Panthers

Panther Tracks

NC team wins first championship in 64 years. A Panthers player helped them celebrate.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017 02:12 PM

When the Rams of Harding University High School claimed the North Carolina 4A state championship last week, it was the first time in 64 years the school had won a title in football.

On Friday, a Carolina Panthers player helped the Charlotte high school overcome another hurdle: buying championship rings.

Thomas Davis, Panthers’ star linebacker, said he and his wife plan to donate thousands of dollars toward the ring purchase, according to a radio interview on Power98. At the time of the interview, a GoFundMe campaign set up by the school had raised about $5,000 of its $20,000 goal. Davis said he and his wife would donate “the rest,” according to Power98.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

HARDING_SCOTLAND_20
Harding University head coach Sam Greiner, left and quarterback Braheam Murphy, right, embrace along the team's sideline after Murphy ran for a 95-yard touchdown against Scotland County during fourth quarter action in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship game at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Harding defeated Scotland County 30-22.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Harding University High School won the championship with a 30-22 victory over Scotland High School last weekend.

The school’s football program had a dramatic turnaround this past season. En route to winning the championship this year, the Rams won 14 games after only winning one game two years ago. It was the team’s first winning season since 2007.

When head coach Sam Greiner took over the program two years ago, a church donated uniforms to the team, and they still practice on a baseball field to this day, WSOC reported.

The recent success and Davis’ donation feel like something out of Hollywood.

“If someone wrote a movie script about everything that’s happened, they would think it’s a fairy tale,” Greiner told the TV station. “They wouldn’t think it’s real life.”

LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son

    "I think that the fact that Michael really felt like this is where he was supposed to be."

Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son

Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son 2:15

Michael Oher's mom, Leigh Anne Tuohy, discusses her son
C5 at the Super Bowl: Monday and Tuesday 0:46

C5 at the Super Bowl: Monday and Tuesday
Super Bowl ads - by the numbers 2:51

Super Bowl ads - by the numbers

View More Video