3’s Company player/captain and coach Allen Iverson, center, kneels on the sideline during the first half of Game 3 in the BIG3 Basketball League debut on Sunday at the Barclays Center in New York. Kathy Willens AP
Tom Sorensen

June 28, 2017 10:19 AM

Short takes: A car wreck, not a train wreck, a possible fight, and the Walking Boss

By Tom Sorensen

Correspondent

A man is accused of driving his Volkswagen Passat into Mizzou Arena, where the Missouri Tigers play basketball, allegedly doing $100,000 in damage. Worst of all, on his way out the man knocked over the press gate. He was arrested Sunday. Missouri said the man is a graduate. If I were Missouri, I would have announced that he is a graduate of Kansas. …

▪  The Big3 League made its debut in Brooklyn last weekend, collected good reviews and will play Sunday at Charlotte's Spectrum Arena. Teams play half court, three on three.

Among the players you’ll see in Charlotte are: Eddie Basden, 34,who played for the Charlotte 49ers; former Charlotte NBA star (and he was a star) Stephen Jackson, 39; former North Carolina star Rashad McCants, 32 (always wondered how good McCants would be if he tried); and former Duke star Corey Maggette. Maggette, 37, hurt his leg in Brooklyn.

Allen Iverson is a player coach. Julius Erving is a coach.

Get her done. The season lasts 10 weeks. The NBA playoffs lasted eight weeks and two days.

When a team reaches 30 points, it’s halftime. In the old days, Iverson and Dr. J once could reach 30 by themselves long before the half. There’s a 4-point shot, and the first team that reaches 60 points wins – unless the other team has 59 points. You have to win by two.

Four games are played at each session, and each game lasts 35-40 minutes.

The game sounds like something people would play in their driveway, inventing rules as they go along. OK, we’ll play make-take, you have to win by two and the ball is out of bounds if it hits the damaged Volkswagen Passat.

I like driveway basketball. Have fun with it on the court and in the bleachers. Speaking of which, former Charlotte resident LL Cool J was in the Brooklyn bleachers for the league's debut. These games will prepare fans for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will feature 3-on-3 basketball.

You know the best thing about the league?

Ice Cube, the musician, actor and producer, runs it. In some of the stories, the writer refers to the man as Ice Cube in the first reference and in subsequent references simply as Cube .

Works for me. The entire league does…

▪  Sorry, but I have to address this again. I talked to somebody who really knows boxing and has great instincts for the sport. He believes that Conor McGregor, a former amateur boxing champion in Ireland and a mixed martial arts star, has a shot against undefeated Floyd Mayweather when they fight in August.

His reasoning: Mayweather is 40, McGregor 28. McGregor has a longer reach, and Mayweather has to come out of retirement. The beautiful defense that has won Mayweather so many fights might have faded when he faded from boxing.

I don’t see it Mayweather losing, but I do see my friend’s point. Now I have to at least consider that the fight could be competitive. …

▪  Tuesday was National Sunglasses Day. When I think of sunglasses, two images immediately come to mind. The first is Richard Petty. Nobody wears them better. He might sleep in them. He’s the King. He gets to. The other is the Walking Boss in the great (not good, way beyond good) 1967 movie “Cool Hand Luke.” Because of his dark shades, the Walking Boss was called “the man with no eyes.”

Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen

