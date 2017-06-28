2 players on Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster are worth watching

I always examine the NBA’s summer league rosters. There are players I watched in college, and if I like them I try to will them onto an NBA roster. There are two such players on the Charlotte Hornets’ summer team.
The first is Przemek Karnowski, the 7-1 center from Gonzaga. If he somehow makes the team, the over-under on how long I’ll have to look up his first name before I can spell it without help is Feb. 15. I like him anyway.
The other summer league player comes out of Charlotte Christian, the school that Steph Curry and his brother Seth attended. The player is Anthony Gill.
Gill played at Virginia with Malcolm Brogdon. The Milwaukee Bucks took Brogdon in the second round of the 2016 draft, and on Monday he was named NBA rookie of the year. Brogdon was the 36th overall pick. The Hornets took guard Dwayne Bacon with the 40th pick last week. Maybe he'll stick, too.
Gill, 6-8 and 230 pounds, was not drafted last year, and he played in Turkey. I always liked Gill’s game. He’s smart and he goes hard. In his final season at Virginia, he averaged 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Those numbers are skewed. The Cavaliers play slowly. Because they don’t put up as many shots as most teams, nobody is going to compile the rebound numbers they would if they played for a running team such as North Carolina.
Also, when Virginia has the ball, it’s as if the Cavaliers have a special 60-second time clock. There they are passing and passing and dribbling and passing and passing. You leave the TV, walk to the kitchen, grab something to eat and when you return the Cavaliers still are on the same possession.
If Gill played for a running team, he probably would have averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds. He’ll run when the Hornets gather for summer league in Orlando.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
More from this issue of the Tom Talks newsletter:
[FAN RIGHTS: Hornets, Michael Jordan do not owe you a championship. Here’s what they do owe you.]
[TITLE TOWN: Kemba Walker, Cam Newton part of Charlotte’s ultimate sports race. Who wins?]
[THUNDER ROLLS: Russell Westbrook won MVP, but he’s not best player – or much like James or Curry]
[SHORT TAKES: A car wreck, not a train wreck, a possible fight, and the Walking Boss]
Comments