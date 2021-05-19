Looking for food trucks around Charlotte? Here’s your 2021 guide.

Did you know there are over 200 food trucks in the Charlotte area? Modern food trucks have redefined dining experiences over the years as top chefs have brought their dishes to the streets.

As we know, the lack of events and large gatherings due to COVID-19 has had an impact on the food industry as a whole, including the food truck scene. However, roughly 225 of Charlotte’s food trucks are still standing firm. Below is a list of 20 of our favorites you can support this year — with tips on how to track them down.

Note: This list only contains some of Charlotte’s currently active food trucks and is not a complete list. This list also does not include vegan options because we made a whole guide for the best vegan food trucks in the area.

About: 22 Street Kitchen is a California-styled creole fusion food truck. Popular menu items include the Chicken Philly Burrito, Shrimp Po Boy and Creole Nachos.

Track that truck: 22 Street Kitchen posts its schedule on social media (@22streetkitchen_foodtruck) and Street Food Finder.

Grab a Shrimp Po Boy or Creole Nachos at 22 Street Kitchen. Courtesy of 22 Street Kitchen

About: Another Food Truck (formerly 225 Street Food), a food truck and catering company, was founded in summer of 2020. Its menu consists of southern and northeastern dishes with modern twists. A fan favorite is the different mac and cheeses like Hot Mac and Dirty Mac.

Track that truck: Schedules are announced every Sunday by 5 p.m. on Instagram (@anotherfoodtruck) with times and locations.

Another!? Food Truck serves up its Dirty Mac with braised beef, collard greens and Average Sauce, topped with a cornbread crumble. Poetical Productions Photos

About: Bae’s Burgers, which started in Florida before coming to North Carolina, specializes in juicy smash burgers. Bae’s offers four different burgers including The Boss, a double smash burger with smoked bacon, grilled onions, cheese and garlic aioli.

Track that truck: Schedules are announced on social media (@baesburgers) and can also be found on Street Food Finder.

About: Bayou Betty serves authentic Cajun dishes such as Shrimp Po-Boys and Alligator Po-Boys, plus Cajun Chicken Philly and Bayou Nachos.

Track that truck: Find Bayou Betty on social media (@bayoubettycajunexpress) to see where the truck will be next.

Bayou Betty’s Shrimp Po-Boy comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato and a spicy Cajun remoulade. Heidi Finley

Find out where Bleu Barn Bistro will be next on its social media, @bleubarnbistro. Courtesy of Bleu Barn Bistro

About: Bleu Barn Bistro is a food truck and catering business that specializes in farm to truck to table meals. All meats and vegetables are sourced from farms in the greater Charlotte region. Although the menu is subject to change, popular items are the Farm House Burger and Patty Melt.

Track that truck: Follow Bleu Barn on social media (@bleubarnbistro) to see where the truck will be next.

Bleu Barn Bistro’s Peuvian Pork Belly Tacos. Courtesy of Bleu Barn Bistro

About: Chickpeasy is a Mediterranean fusion food truck that serves classic Mediterranean food with a twist. A couple of menu items include the Crispy Falafel Pita Sandwich and Kefta Kabobs.

Track that truck: Find Chickpeasy through Facebook events, Instagram (@Chickpeasyfoodtruck) or Street Food Finder.

Chef Andarrio Johnson of Cuzzo’s Cuisine in Charlotte. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

About: Cuzzo’s Cuisine is a family-owned and operated business that specializes in soul and southern food, such as Lobster Mac & Cheese and Cajun Fried Chicken.

Track that truck: Find out where Cuzzo’s will be next on social media (@cuzzoscuisine). The brick and mortar location — which is takeout only right now due to COVID-19 — can be found at 3418 Tuckaseegee Road.

Creamy lobster mac and cheese is a signature dish at Cuzzo’s. DeAnna Taylor CharlotteFive

About: Deejai is known for selling authentic Thai food like Pad Thai, Red Curry, Yellow Curry and Pad See You.

Track that truck: Although the truck is normally parked at 2135 S.Tryon St., you can also find Deejai using Street Food Finder or on social media (@deejai_foodtruck).

Deejai Food Truck sells authentic Thai food. Wasana Thepamnuay

About: Halal Food Cart is a father and son food truck operation in Uptown serving gyros, Phillys and other offerings. Its most popular menu item, however, is the Chicken and Lamb Combo over rice.

Track that truck: There are a few around Charlotte, but the original Halal Food Cart is parked Uptown at 101 N. Tryon St.

The Halal Food Cart’s most popular menu item is the Chicken and Lamb Combo over rice. Jennings Cool

About: The Garbage Truck, a food truck concept in Charlotte and Los Angeles, is known for its New York Trash Plate, a plate of home fries and macaroni salad piled with your choice of protein and toppings. It recently opened a takeout restaurant called The Garbage Can.

Track that truck: The Garbage Truck is normally located in South End near Brickyard but can be tracked through Street Food Finder.

About: Lonchera La Tapatia is a no-frills authentic taco truck on South Boulevard.

Track that truck: Parked at 7819 South Blvd.

About: MakiTaco is a family-owned, Asian fusion food truck. Its offerings feature Japanese Hibachi and Asian-style tacos such as Spicy Chicken and Teriyaki Chicken.

Track that truck: For the most up-to-date location information, check out MakiTaco’s Facebook page.

About: Momo Truck is a family-owned food truck inspired by Himalayan history from the foothills of Bhutan, India and Nepal. Its menu features a variety of dumplings, noodles and rice bowls.

Track that truck: Momo Truck’s calendar is posted on its website and can be found using Street Food Finder.

About: No Forks given specializes in Cuban finger foods like sandwiches (Cubano, Miami Cuban, Pan Con Lechon, etc.), empanadas and croquettes.

Track that truck: Follow No Forks Given on social media (@noforksgiven_clt) or check out the website for the truck’s schedule.

About: Patty & The Dogs is a food truck and catering grill and creamery that offers certified Angus beef hot dogs and gelato.

Track that truck: Find out where Patty & The Dogs is located either on Facebook or Instagram (@pattyandthedogs).

About: Taco Green-Go offers a mix of Mexican, Island and Southern dishes. Choose your base, and protein then decide if you want your food Mex, South or Island style.

Track that truck: Taco Green-Go posts its schedule on Street Food Finder and on social media (@tacogreengo).

The Tin Kitchen food truck. Finch & Farrow Photography

About: Tin Kitchen is a catering and food truck concept. It specializes in a variety of elevated and unique tacos, sliders and quesadillas — and it even has its own page on Food Network’s website at one of its “Top Places to Eat.”

Track that truck: Know Tin Kitchen’s whereabouts by checking out its website.

Tin Kitchen features tacos, quesadillas and sliders. Finch & Farrow Photography

About: This truck takes fries to a whole new level. What the Fries is known for its loaded fry options like Chicken Hibachi Fries and Mac and Cheese Fries.

Track that truck: The food truck is on a temporary hiatus, but you can visit the What the Fries new restaurant at 10707 Park Road, Suite R.

What the Fries owners and chefs Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams are opening a new restaurant near Pineville-Matthews Road in early 2021. Peter Taylor

About: Woo’s Kitchen is an American, comfort food food truck specializing in wings and a variety of sliders such as crab cake sliders, falafel sliders, chicken sliders and cheeseburger sliders.

Track that truck: Find Woo’s full schedule on Street Food Finder.

About: Yummi Bahn Mi is a Vietnamese street food food truck and cafe that specializes in Bahn Mi sandwiches.

Track that truck: Follow Yummi Bahn Mi Truck on social media (@yummibanhmitruck) to know where it will be next. Its brick-and-mortar location is at 121 N Long St., Salisbury.

