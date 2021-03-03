In 2021, we eat nothing but charcuterie. Here’s your guide to Charlotte’s best.

Queen Brie can provide individual cheese and charcuterie cones for COVID-19 safe celebrations such as drive-by events.

Jars, cones, boards and boxes — we told you that next-level charcuterie was a 2021 food trend not to be missed, and now we’re here to tell you where to find it. From grab-and-go picnic boxes filled with meats and cheeses to full-on breakfast spreads complete with buttermilk biscuits and jams, these Charlotte favorites are serving up sweet, savory and everything in between.

“Recently the mini/individual servings have remained popular. I’ve been doing a lot of the charcuterie cones for backyard hangouts, drive-by baby showers and bridal showers,” said Meggie Sullivan, owner of Queen Brie. “Everyone seems to love the idea and feel safer during COVID with an individual portion. Plus, who doesn’t love eating their own cone full of cheese and charcuterie?”

Coming soon: 301 Camp Road

Jaw-dropping grazing tables, custom to-go boxes and creative boards that go beyond meat and cheese — think Bloody Mary Board and Southern Belle Board — are what have made Babe & Butcher a household charcuterie name around town. Its new storefront location is opening in Camp North End in late April/early May.

Starting at: $18

In addition to individual boxes, Babe & Butcher also offers full size boards highlighting charcuterie, cheese and crudite. Courtesy of Babe & Butcher

101 W. Worthington Ave., Suite 110

The Spanish-influenced tapas bar offers a variety of options for building your own charcuterie board. The Jamon Serrano Segovia (dry-cured Spanish ham) isn’t to be missed.

Starting at $6.75

15928 White St., #108

Featuring hand-crafted meats and cheeses sourced from local North Carolina farms, Brewster & Co. has partnered with other local businesses to create unique boards like its vegan cheese and charcuterie board (in partnership with Viva Raw) and its beer and cheese board (in partnership with NoDa Brewing Company).

Starting at: $60

4310 Sharon Road, w01

Known for its extensive list of Spanish tapas, Bulla also offers a selection of Spanish meats and cheeses to create your own charcuterie board. Try some Lomo Iberico (cured Iberian pork loin) paired with melt-in-your-mouth manchego.

Starting at: $6.50 per item

6601 Morrison Blvd., in the atrium behind Rooster’s

If you’re in the mood for a little southern twist, check out Copain’s Southern Cheese Board, which includes pimento cheese, whipped goat spread, hummus, pickled vegetables, crackers and breads. Plus, take any excuse to grab one of Copain’s buttery croissants.

Starting at: $55

4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite J

The newly opened SouthPark location of this Dilworth staple gives guests the opportunity to enjoy an even larger menu selection. Sip your favorite cocktail while choosing from the page-long charcuterie menu.

Starting at: $25

7824 Fairview Road

1235 East Blvd.

#I7416 Waverly Walk Ave.

With three locations of this neighborhood wine bar it’s easy to find a spot close by to enjoy some charcuterie along with your favorite glass, bottle or bottles (no judgment) of wine.

Starting at: $28

2400 Park Road, Suite H

A boutique wine and European-style cheese shop, Mere’s offers a variety of charcuterie options, as well as a monthly cheese club — perfect for the true fromage lover or those hoping to expand their palate.

Starting at: $27

In addition to Mere’s variety of charcuterie, its monthly cheese club can help you try new things. Courtesy of Mere's

Online: Orders must be placed 14 hours in advance

Off the Block showcases the best of North Carolina in its boards, teaming with local farmers and vendors. In addition to its traditional boards, it also offers vegan and vegetarian options. For St. Patrick’s Day it has partnered with Wentworth and Fenn Gourmet Bakery to create a box that is both sweet and savory.

Starting at: $15

Off the Block, an online charcuterie shop, partners with local farmers and businesses to expand its offerings. Courtesy of Off the Block

224 E. 7th St

The specialty cheese shop located in 7th Street Public Market sells more than 100 types of cheeses, as well as specialty artisan products including meats, olives and other accoutrements — so you can design your own board full of your favorites.

Pricing varies

Online

Queen Brie Charlotte offers boards, cones and picnic boxes that include everything from traditional meat and cheese charcuterie to dessert and kid-friendly options. Queen Brie also offers virtual classes and in-home classes.

Starting at: $15

Queen Brie offers boards stacked with sweets for holidays and special occasions, such as anniversaries. Courtesy of Queen Brie

2823 Selwyn Ave.

4331 Barclay Downs Drive

Whether you stop by to hand-pick ingredients and create your own board, or order a custom board for a larger group from the catering department, it’s hard to leave Reid’s Fine Foods disappointed.

Starting at: $95

Order Online

Launched mid-pandemic, Something Bleu Charcuterie offers creative custom boards in all shapes and sizes. Enjoy a board full of traditional North Carolina fare, or grab a kid-cutie grazing box. In-person and virtual classes are also available with shopping lists provided for the virtual option.

Starting at: $10

1425 Kennon St

When COVID-19 arrived, it brought with it this delightful wine, meat and cheese-filled shop. With locally-sourced products from farms and small businesses, you can create your own masterpiece or order a premade board that can serve up to 15 people.

Starting at: $14.99

435 N Trade St., #102, Matthews

This cut-to-order cheese and charcuterie shop boasts more than 60 artisan cheeses and meats, with a focus on local and regional cheesemakers. Products are organic and non-GMO. For the true cheese aficionado, sign up for its monthly cheese club.

Starting at: $24

