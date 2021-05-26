Food and Drink
Crave Charlotte festival is back — here’s what you need to know.
Crave Charlotte is back — officially returning June 23-26. The multi-day culinary festival celebrates some of Charlotte’s best culinary professionals and mixologists, while highlighting the city’s fine dining scene.
The main event, on June 26, will take place at the all new Innovation Barn, Charlotte’s first circular living lab.
“What’s better than sustainability, great food, and drinks,” Amy Aussieker, Executive Director of Envision Charlotte, said at the unveil of the fest. “We’re showing how to put on an event with zero waste.”
Participating chefs include:
Ralph Allsopp - Deep Dish Catering
Ken Aponte - Alchemy at C-3 Lab
Craig Barbour - Roots Cafe
Harley Blaisdell - Nuvole
Lisa Brooks - Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service
Chris Coleman - The Goodyear House
Andarrio Johnson - Cuzzo’s Cuisine
Taylor Kastl - Tayste Catering
Ben Lacy - Golden Owl
Matt Martin - Freshlist
Olajuwon Mason - Fine & Fettle
Ivan Pereyra - Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
Sylvain Rivet - Renaissance Pâtisserie
Whitney Thomas - Wylie Hotel
William Underwood - Bardo
Drew Ward - Brewer’s at 4001 Yancey
Tickets are now available and are limited for the personal chef experiences.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Crave Charlotte Festival
June 23-26
Innovation Barn, 932 Seigle Ave.
Tickets: Available at Crave Charlotte’s website.
