Crave Charlotte festival is back — here’s what you need to know.

Crave Charlotte is back — officially returning June 23-26. The multi-day culinary festival celebrates some of Charlotte’s best culinary professionals and mixologists, while highlighting the city’s fine dining scene.

The main event, on June 26, will take place at the all new Innovation Barn, Charlotte’s first circular living lab.

“What’s better than sustainability, great food, and drinks,” Amy Aussieker, Executive Director of Envision Charlotte, said at the unveil of the fest. “We’re showing how to put on an event with zero waste.”

Participating chefs include:

Ralph Allsopp - Deep Dish Catering

Ken Aponte - Alchemy at C-3 Lab

Craig Barbour - Roots Cafe

Harley Blaisdell - Nuvole

Lisa Brooks - Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service

Chris Coleman - The Goodyear House

Andarrio Johnson - Cuzzo’s Cuisine

Taylor Kastl - Tayste Catering

Ben Lacy - Golden Owl

Matt Martin - Freshlist

Olajuwon Mason - Fine & Fettle

Ivan Pereyra - Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

Sylvain Rivet - Renaissance Pâtisserie

Whitney Thomas - Wylie Hotel

William Underwood - Bardo

Drew Ward - Brewer’s at 4001 Yancey

Tickets are now available and are limited for the personal chef experiences.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

June 23-26

Innovation Barn, 932 Seigle Ave.

Tickets: Available at Crave Charlotte’s website.

