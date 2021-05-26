Charlotte Observer Logo
Crave Charlotte festival is back — here’s what you need to know.

DeAnna Taylor

Crave Charlotte is back — officially returning June 23-26. The multi-day culinary festival celebrates some of Charlotte’s best culinary professionals and mixologists, while highlighting the city’s fine dining scene.

The main event, on June 26, will take place at the all new Innovation Barn, Charlotte’s first circular living lab.

“What’s better than sustainability, great food, and drinks,” Amy Aussieker, Executive Director of Envision Charlotte, said at the unveil of the fest. “We’re showing how to put on an event with zero waste.”

Participating chefs include:

Tickets are now available and are limited for the personal chef experiences.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Crave Charlotte Festival

June 23-26

Innovation Barn, 932 Seigle Ave.

Tickets: Available at Crave Charlotte’s website.

DeAnna Taylor is a NC attorney turned travel blogger and writer. She writes for Travel Noire, XONecole, CharlotteFive, and a few others. She is a native of Charlotte and loves highlighting the city whenever she can. You can find her on social media at: @brokeandabroadlife.
