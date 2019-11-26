5 best places to see holiday lights this weekend near Charlotte

Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens will host A Mile of a Million Lights from Nov. 29, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020 (closed Christmas Day).

The meal planning is done. The house is clean (OK, not yet, but it will be by Thursday morning when your family arrives). Everything is all set for Turkey Day, but what about the rest of the weekend? Of course, you’ll exhaust yourself shopping on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, so the evenings will be the perfect time for a low-key stroll drive through some holiday light displays.

Here are 5 places to go:

What: WinterFest

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Where: 300 Carowinds Blvd., Fort Mill, South Carolina

When: Select nights through Dec. 31, including News Year’s Eve. Hours vary, and the Wonderland Parade (new this year) will be each night at 9 p.m. “The parade features eight custom-designed floats, over 100 singers and dancers, and more than 40,000 lights. You’ll truly be in the spirit,” said CharlotteFive’s DeAnna Taylor.

Cost: Varies

Pro tip: If you purchase a 2020 Season Pass now, you’ll get unlimited visits to WinterFest this year — if you’re planning on spending some summer days at the water park, consider this.

Carowinds will host WinterFest until Dec. 31, 2019. Jordan Sternberg / Courtesy of Carowinds

What: Speedway Christmas

Where: 5555 Concord Pkwy S., Concord

When: Thursday through Sunday nights and every night from Dec. 12 -Dec. 29; 6-10 p.m. The infield village is open Thursday-Sunday.

Cost: $20 per car Monday-Wednesday (infield village closed). $25 per car Thursday and Sunday, $30 a car Friday and Saturday.

Pro tip: Movies will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night on the giant Speedway TV, with a second showing after. Listen via 105.1. Here’s the schedule:

Nov. 22-24: Elf

Nov. 28- Dec. 1: Home Alone

Dec. 5-8: The Polar Express

Dec. 12-19: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Dec. 20-24: The Star

Dec. 26-29: A Christmas Story

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host Speedway Christmas through Dec. 29, 2019. Courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway

What: A Mile of a Million Lights

Where: 6500 S. New Hope Road, Belmont

When: Beginning Friday, Nov. 29 until Jan. 5 from 5-9 p.m (closed Christmas Day)

Cost: Purchase online in advance for Monday through Thursday at $14.95 per adult and Friday through Sunday at $16.95 per adult. Details about pricing for seniors and children here.

Pro tip: Make sure you’re hungry when you arrive. Food trucks will be on site, Sprouty Cakes Bakery will be selling sweets (including gluten free) and Tastebuds Popcorn will have snickerdoodle, mint cookies and cream and other flavors. Get some hot chocolate, cider or wine and wander the gardens.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens has transformed into A Mile of a Million Lights. Alex Cason

What: Christmas Town U.S.A.

Where: The entire town of McAdenville, North Carolina. More than 375 trees and nearly all of the homes will be lit up, and about 600,000 visitors drive through the small town each year.

When: A Christmas Town 5K kicks off the season on Nov. 30. There’s a tree lighting on Dec. 2, lights will be on display through Dec. 26.

Cost: Free

Pro tip: Make sure your bladder is empty when you get in line on Interstate 85. You are going to be in line for a long time. If you’re new to the area, Christmastown U.S.A. is a must-do, once. The line may prohibit you from ever doing it again, so once you get inside the town, find a parking place, get some hot chocolate and wander around.

In McAdenville, North Carolina, more than 375 trees and nearly all of the homes will be lit up until December 26, 2019. Melissa Oyler

What: Lights, an exhibit of lights that weave through a half-mile trail, created by artist Meredith Connelly.

Where: 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway

When: 6-10 p.m. nightly through February

Cost: Free; parking is $6

Pro tip: While you’re there, don’t forget about the Whitewater Center’s ice skating. “Sit on the rocks surrounding the rink with drink in hand or join in the ice skating. Watch out for the 3-foot kids weaving through the crowd at high speeds,” said CharlotteFive’s Vanessa Infanzon. Ice skating is from noon-10 p.m. More details here.