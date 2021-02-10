Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 12-18

At the Martin Luther King Day Makeup Day Fundraiser on Feb. 15, Detour Coffee Bar will donate 25% of sales and all tips to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Editor’s note: During the COVID-19 modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina in effect through 5 p.m. Feb. 28, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. Additionally, all North Carolinians are required to stay at home and travel only for work or to obtain essential goods or services during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Go on an adventure through The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s zMAX Dragway, where you’ll find more than 70 photorealistic and animatronic dinosaurs on display through Feb. 21. 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd., Concord. Advance tickets required. $49 per vehicle of 8 people or less. https://www.jurassicquest.com/

Saturday

Skip the grocery store and pick up your fruits, veggies and more at the outdoor South End Farmers Market located at Atherton Mill across from the Rail Trail. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 2000-2140 South Blvd. Free admission. https://southendmkt.com/

Forget the box of chocolates and treat the cider lovers in your life at the Red Clay Ciderworks Chocolate Cherry Cordial Can Release. Pick up four packs of this cherry cider infused with cocoa nibs and almonds for a unique and boozy Valentines treat. Online sales start at 8 a.m. 245 Clanton Road. http://bit.ly/3cJgIRn

If you’d rather have a Valentine’s surprise that is more scary than sweet, check out the spooky My Bloody Valentine haunted trail. Enjoy hot chocolate and fire pits after your frightening adventure. Appropriate for ages 9 and up. 3718 Plyler Mill Road, Monroe. $13 per person. https://the13thacre.com/

The My Bloody Valentine haunted trail in Monroe offers fire pits to cozy up at with hot chocolate after your experience. Courtesy of Giovanni Films for 13th Acre

Spend an Afternoon on the Grounds of the Charlotte Museum of History. Explore the Rock House, Charlotte’s oldest homestead along with stories, videos and resources in a digital guidebook. $10 per vehicle. 3500 Shamrock Drive. Noon-4 p.m. (Last entry is at 3 p.m.) https://bit.ly/3txK6jg

Sunday

Check out our roundup of sweet (and safe) Valentine’s Day celebration ideas. From romantic serenades from members of the Carolina Opera, unique handmade gifts to fun virtual workshops, you’re sure to find the perfect treat for the loved ones in your life — all while supporting local businesses. http://bit.ly/3cO8WW8

Bundle up and watch the businesses at the Asian Corner Mall perform Chinese Dragon dances to celebrate the Asian New Year. Noon. 4520 N. Tryon St. Free. http://bit.ly/3jr8AGA

Monday

Enjoy delicious coffee and treats for a great cause at the Martin Luther King Day Makeup Day Fundraiser. Detour Coffee Bar rescheduled its MLK Day fundraiser to this Monday, when it will be serving the Winter Menu and breakfast at Edge City Brewery. All tips and 25% of sales will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative. If you’re more in the mood for beer than coffee, Edge City Brewery will also donate a portion of sales to EJI from 3-9 p.m. 6209 Old Post Road. Coffee available from 8-11:30 a.m. http://bit.ly/3pVwo7T

Tuesday

Volunteer to help low-income members of our community file their taxes and help local families and individuals get tax returns and their stimulus packages to help them weather this challenging time. You don’t need to have any prior knowledge of taxes — Community Link will provide you with free training. Email Community Link at vita@communitylinknc.org to volunteer or learn more. https://www.communitylinknc.org/

Wednesday

Learn about the path for civil rights in the Carolinas with a virtual tour of the Levine Museum of the New South’s exhibit Cotton Fields to Skyscrapers. Noon-1 p.m. Free for museum members and $5 for non-members. http://bit.ly/36Rhfgm

Thursday

Take a virtual tour of the Siloam School, built in the 1920’s to educate Black children during the Jim Crow era, with the virtual Inside Siloam School exhibition. Tune in at 6 p.m. for a livestream kickoff program featuring speakers such as. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Dr. Rochelle Brandon, a Charlotte physician whose grandmother attended a Rosenwald school in Mecklenburg County. All proceeds benefit the Save Siloam School Project. 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25. https://bit.ly/3aGqgd5

Take a livestream tour of the Siloam School in Charlotte with proceeds going to benefit an effort to save the structure on Feb. 18. Courtesy of The Charlotte Museum of History

