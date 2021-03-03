Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 5-11

The CMPD Animal Control and Care’s SouthPark Mall Virtual Pet Adoption event on March 6 will help connect pets with those seeking to adopt.

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. During the North Carolina order in effect through March 26, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people inside and 50 people outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits.

Friday

Head outside and bring your appetite to the CabCo Food Truck Friday Season Kickoff. Enjoy bites from food trucks including Plant 6 Provisions, Carolina Smash Truck, Dumpling Girls, My Sausage Buddy and Cremoso Cheesecake at Cabarrus County Brewing. 29 McGill Ave., NW, Concord. 5-9 p.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3sLTEG7

Grab a pint or a six pack of a unique new drink at the 3-Way Crossing GoodRoad CiderWorks Collaboration Release. This new beverage, 3-Way Crossing, is a take on the British “Snakebite,” combining Triple C Brewing Company’s dark lager with black currant and a semi-sweet GoodRoad CiderWorks cider. 4-9 p.m. 2900 Griffin Ave. Free admission. http://bit.ly/2OdS6G3

Saturday

Browse creations by over 20 local artists and makers at the outdoor MAKRS Market at Lenny Boy Brewing. The market will take place rain or shine. 1-5 p.m. 3000 S. Tryon St. Free admission. http://bit.ly/308FwKS

Spend an evening with a whimsical, playful livestream performance from aerialists, fire dancers and more at Satarah Presents: Critters & Tea. This show is appropriate for all ages. 7 p.m. $10 per streaming ticket. http://bit.ly/3kB5xvY

Find your new best friend at the CMPD Animal Control and Care SouthPark Mall Virtual Pet Adoptions. Tune in to this livestream event to see a showcase of cuddly pets that need new homes. 9-10 a.m. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3sHURhY

Your new best friend might be waiting for you at the CMPD Animal Control and Care SouthPark Mall Virtual Pet Adoptions event on March 6. Courtesy of CMPD Animal Care and Control

Sunday

Head over to Spindle Bar and build your own Bloody Mary – just tell the staff what toppings you’d like, and they’ll craft you a unique drink to sip outside or take home. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 1115 N. Brevard St. $7 on weekends. https://bit.ly/3rcjZNg

You can build your own Bloody Mary with help from the staff at Spindle Bar to complete your Sunday brunch. Courtesy of Spindle Bar

Charge your phone or camera, put on your favorite outfit and reserve a spot at the Bloom Photo Popup. Pose next to three floral installations and use provided props and ring lights to get your photos just right. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 1420 S. Mint St., Suite E-1. $20 per person for a one-hour, self-directed photo shoot. http://bit.ly/3re7vVt

Reserve a spot at the Bloom Photo Popup for an hour of perfecting Insta-worthy photos on March 7. Courtesy of Katyann Mundy

Monday

Learn more about your favorite dessert food with the Celebrating Women in Chocolate virtual chocolate tasting. Chocolate expert Jessica Henderson will share stories of women who are making ethical chocolate, from the farmers to the chocolatiers, while you nibble on a Chocolate tasting kit. 7-8:30 p.m. $50. http://bit.ly/3059waD

Jessica Henderson of Chocolate Monkey will share expert information at the virtual Celebrating Women in Chocolate tasting on March 8. Carrie Allen

Tuesday

Watch Charlotte Symphony Orchestra play two classical strings pieces – Mozart’s Divertimento and Wirén’s Serenade for Strings, and one contemporary piece — Slow Burn — in a livestream performance. The concert will be recorded and you can watch it through March 13. 7:30 p.m. $25 http://bit.ly/3kEdbWb

Tune in to OWN for the two-hour premiere of “Delilah,” a show about a Black lawyer and single mother living in Charlotte that’s being filmed here, too. Executive producer Charles Randolph-Wright has a connection to the Queen City, as well — he’s from nearby York, S.C. 9 p.m. Free with cable subscription or streaming service. https://bit.ly/2OcBTAY

Maahra Hill plays a lawyer and single mom in the OWN television series “Delilah,” which is filming in Charlotte. Nogen Beck

Wednesday

Get some exercise while supporting a local elementary school at the Shamrock Shuffle Virtual 5k. Run or walk a virtual 5k run anytime until March 14 and submit your time. You can run one of the two designed courses or choose your own path to get 3.1 miles in. Proceeds benefit Shamrock Gardens Elementary School. $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for ages 12 and under. http://bit.ly/3sJ1n7U

Thursday

Get your cardio in at Pound in the Park with Julia. Use lightly weighted drumsticks to “pound” along to the music in this fun, high energy workout class that takes place in downtown Huntersville. 6-7 p.m. 201 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville. $10. http://bit.ly/3uMksYF