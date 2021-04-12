Things to do
OMB to host Southern Spring Fest, featuring live music, food — and bier, of course.
It’s raining spring festival announcements in 2021, with Olde Mecklenburg Brewery announcing its latest, the Southern Spring Fest.
Here’s what you need to know:
WHEN: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. April 17; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. April 18
WHERE: The Old Mecklenburg Brewery, 4150 Yancey Road
COVID-19 precautions: OMB organizers have stated the event will be in compliance with all current COVID-19 mandates.
BEER:
- Munzler’s Vienna Lager
- Hoppy Kellerbier
- 704 Hazy Wheat Ale
- Copper Altbier
- Captain Jack Pilsner
- Hornets Nest Hefeweizen
- Früh Bock Spring Seasonal
- Fat Boy Baltic Porter
- OMB Shandies, Prosecco Pops, local ciders and wine will also be offered.
FOOD:
LOW COUNTRY:
Oyster Po’ Boy. Fried cornmeal crusted oysters, toasted French bread, dixie Tabasco remoulade, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles. $15.95
Louisiana Crawfish Boil, one pound. Seasoned boiled crawfish served with red potatoes, corn on the cob, andouille sausage and Tabasco. $15.95
Shrimp and Grits, 1/2 pound. Low Country shrimp with bacon and tomato gravy served with stone ground cheddar grits. $13.95
Brunswick Stew. Pulled chicken, smoked pork, potatoes, corn and sweet butter beans in a bacon tomato broth with fresh basil. $8.95
BBQ:
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork. $8.95
Smoked Beef Brisket. $12.95
Smoked St. Louis Ribs. $12.95
Country Sausage With coleslaw, homemade pickles and hush puppies. Choice of: sweet Memphis, Carolina golden mustard or eastern tomato vinegar. $8.95.
OMB Brauhaus & ‘Garten Grill:
Bavarian-Style Pretzel. $7.95
Sausages Selections: Bratwurst, Kielbasa, Gyulai, Italian, Jalapeno Cheddar Bratwurst, Frankfurter, Knockwurst. Served German Style (choice of sausage, peppers and onions and/or sauerkraut, traditional Brötchen roll) or American-Style (choice of sausage, peppers and onions and/or sauerkraut, in a traditional bun). $8.95.
Apple Strudel. $5.95
Assorted cookies (2 pack). $2.95
Key Lime Tartlet. $5.95
Peach Cobbler. $5.95
Music
Carolina Gator Gumbo Band, Saturday from 2-5 p.m.
AKITA Funk, Saturday from 6-9 p.m.
Jazz Revolution, Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
