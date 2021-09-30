Here’s when and where to see colorful fall leaves at their peak across North Carolina

Take in the fall scenery with rides and hikes throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains. Charlotte Observer

It may still be in the 80s in Charlotte but the experts promise peak leaf season is just around the corner.

Traditionally people flock to the North Carolina mountains to take in the fall foliage, and we understand why — it’s some of the best in the country. But the changing colors of fall can be seen across our great state.

From lakes and waterfalls to rivers and mountains, the Tarheel state’s natural landscape provides ample opportunity and beautiful backdrops for soaking in the autumn colors. Here’s our guide on when and where to see fall foliage in North Carolina.

Asheville

When to go: Late October

What to know: Because of the city’s varying elevations, Asheville offers one of the longest leaf peeping seasons of anywhere in the country, running from mid-September in some of the lower lying areas to late October in the highest elevations.

What to do: Visit the Biltmore Estate and roam its 8,000 acres. Head to the The Omni Gove Park Inn’s Sunset Terrace for a cocktail with a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains The Omni. Feast on top notch food at Cúrate or Plant or toast to fall with a local brew at Wicked Weed Brewery. For a full list of activities, check out our complete guide to Asheville.

Banner Elk

When to go: Mid-to-late October

What to know: Nestled between Beach and Sugar Mountains, and just minutes from the Tennessee border, Banner Elk sits at 3,701 feet in elevation in one of the prime spots for fall leaf viewing.

What to do: Get a unique perspective on the changing colors of fall on North Carolina’s first alpine roller coaster. Weave through the mountainside at up to 27 mph on the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster (advance reservations are required). Once you’ve gotten your adrenaline going, head over to Elk River Falls for a short hike to a 50-foot waterfall surrounded by cliff-side trails. Check out BannerElk.com for a wide range of lodging accommodations, from hotels and inns to condos and cabins.

Lake Lure

When to go: Late October-early November

What to know: Experts say there is a five-week window to see the changing foliage around Lake Lure. The leaves start to turn in the higher elevations and work their way down to lake level.

What to do: Take a guided boat tour around the lake, stroll across the flowering bridge or have the time of your life at the same hotel where Patrick Swayze hoisted Jennifer Grey in the area in Dirty Dancing, the 1927 Lake Lure Inn and Spa.

Mount Mitchell

When to go: Early October

What to know: Mount Mitchell is the highest point east of the Mississippi River. Standing at 6,684 feet, visitors can view the changing foliage of the Blue Ridge Mountains from their highest point.

What to do: To hike the 6-mile trail, park at Black Mountain Campground. Though it can be done in a day, it is a strenuous hike, so plan accordingly. Looking for a more relaxing way to take in the views? Drive to the summit. A short ¼ mile hike on a paved trail will lead you to the Observation Deck. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, pop over to nearby Little Switzerland for some small-town charm.

Wilmington

When to go: Late October-early November

What to know: Though not your typical leaf-viewing hotspot, combine taking in the changing seasons with a trip to coastal North Carolina for the best of both worlds.

What to do: Grab an infamous Trolly Stop hot dog and stroll the sandy shores of the birthplace of East coast surfing, Wrightsville Beach. Then head downtown for some food (Caprice Bistro), a history tour (The Battleship North Carolina) and leaf peeping along the two-mile Wilmington Riverwalk.

Stroll the Riverwalk and enjoy the crisp fall area while visiting the Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington. Harry Taylor Courtesy of Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau

