Spend a night glamping above the NC trees at these 5 spots in or near Charlotte

The Treetop Cabin at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Bostic, NC.

Sharing a meal over a campfire before nestling into a sleeping bag in your shared tent before falling asleep under the stars might be right up your alley. However, if the idea of camping makes you dread the thought of hanging a bear bag, digging a hole to poop in or sleeping in the dirt, camping may not be your cup of tea.

If amenities like AC/heating and private bathrooms are more your speed, glamping is a solid compromise. Treehouses are surrounded by nature, high above the ground and create an allusion of camping, with a little more frills. Plus, overnighting in a treehouse offers a child-like sense of fun and adventure.

To get you started on your summer planning, below are five treehouses to unwind just a couple hours from Charlotte.

Cost: $141/night (fees not included)

Location: Mill Spring, NC (about 82 miles from Charlotte)

The Bohemian Treehouse at Emberglow Outdoor Resort is perfect for a romantic getaway or small family trip outside of the city. The treehouse offers a private deck overlooking a forest and babbling brook. Amenities include a kitchenette with a sink, microwave, refrigerator, Nespresso Coffee Maker, AC/heating, a full bathroom, queen-sized bed and fold-out couch. Right outside of the treehouse is a picnic table and fire pit for those wanting to enjoy the full outdoor experience.

Cost: $325/night (fees not included)

Location: Charlotte

Maybe, a staycation is really all you need. Located in Charlotte is a treehouse “designed with a slow pace in mind.” Drink a cup of local coffee above the trees, and step into a weekend oasis. Amenities include AC/heating, WiFi, kitchen, security cameras, outdoor shower and a swing bed that overlooks a private pond.

Cost: $314 (fees not included)

Location: Asheville, NC (about 126 miles from Charlotte)

If you are looking to splurge a bit, this fairytale-like cabin in Asheville could be a perfect destination. The treehouse is custom-made and surrounded by white oak trees. It also features a kitchenette, AC/heating, WiFi, TV, balcony, full bathroom, patio and coffee maker.

Cost: $97/night (fees not included)

Location: Bostic, NC (about 66 miles from Charlotte)

Located near the Blue Ridge Parkway at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, are three Treetop Cabins. Each sleeps up to four people and includes a full bed, twin trundle bed and twin sleeper sofa. Other amenities include AC/heating, coffee maker, outdoor kitchenette, charcoal grill, picnic table, private detached bathroom and fire ring.

Cost: $65/night (fees not included)

Location: Windsor, NC (about 26 miles from Charlotte)

Along the Cashie River are treehouses surrounded by nature, beautiful views and relaxation. Indoor amenities include a queen-size sleeping platform and sleeping loft. Right outside is a gathering area with chairs and benches to hang out after a long day of kayaking, canoeing, fishing or hunting.

