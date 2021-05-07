Wellness
5 outdoor group fitness workouts — some of them free — to check out in Charlotte
Charlotte, we made it through COVID-19 lockdown. And now, spring is calling us outdoors.
If you’re tired of the Zoom workouts and feel ready to venture outdoors to some socially-distanced fitness classes, we’ve got some great choices for you. Some are even free.
Camp Gladiator
Multiple locations
SUMMER COUNTDOWN CHALLENGE: Camp Gladiator is offering a 4-week outdoor program with high-intensity, boot camp classes. It also offers free boot camp workouts regularly.
Khali Yoga Center
1210 E. 36th St.
YOGA ON THE PATIO: Khali Yoga has an outdoor patio, and weather-permitting, you can choose to practice in the fresh air.
Sweatnet
Various locations
SWEATNET: From dropsound HIIT Pilates to Yoga on a Yacht, Sweatnet has something for every outdoor fitness fan.
COST: $9.95/month or $28.95 for 3 months for a membership or various rates for drop-ins.
Whitewater Center
5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.
WHITEWATER CENTER YOGA: From May-September, free daily yoga is offered at the South Ridge area of the U.S. National Whitewater Center. No pass required.
Not feeling a yoga flow? There are plenty of other fitness activities at the Whitewater Center — one of them has your name on it.
YMCA
Multiple locations
OUTDOOR FITNESS AT THE YMCA: Squat racks, dumbbells, rowers, benches, sandbags and other equipment are available outdoors, plus outdoor group exercise. At the Dowd, check out the rooftop track for a run with a view or group fitness classes (also held on the top floor of the Dowd Y’s parking deck).
FREE BOOT CAMPS: Through the rest of May, the Y is hosting free boot camps open to the public, so drag your roommate along.
Other options
- You can also take a new virtual workout outdoors to your patio, yard or a park. Dozens of Charlotte gyms and studios are still offering classes virtually, with choices including yoga, pilates, strength training and more.
- There are newer sections of Charlotte’s greenway trails to try that opened up during COVID-19.
- Outside of town, we found a few hikes within easy driving distance of Charlotte to check out, along with quieter trails that don’t get as much traffic as the well-known spots in town.
