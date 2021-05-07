Charlotte Observer Logo
5 outdoor group fitness workouts — some of them free — to check out in Charlotte

Sweatnet’s outdoor workouts are full of variety, including bootcamp, barre, HIIT and more. Shown here is a sunset rooftop yoga class.
Sweatnet’s outdoor workouts are full of variety, including bootcamp, barre, HIIT and more. Shown here is a sunset rooftop yoga class. Courtesy of Sweatnet

Charlotte, we made it through COVID-19 lockdown. And now, spring is calling us outdoors.

If you’re tired of the Zoom workouts and feel ready to venture outdoors to some socially-distanced fitness classes, we’ve got some great choices for you. Some are even free.

Camp Gladiator

Multiple locations

SUMMER COUNTDOWN CHALLENGE: Camp Gladiator is offering a 4-week outdoor program with high-intensity, boot camp classes. It also offers free boot camp workouts regularly.

Khali Yoga Center

1210 E. 36th St.

YOGA ON THE PATIO: Khali Yoga has an outdoor patio, and weather-permitting, you can choose to practice in the fresh air.

Khali_Yoga-9866.jpg
Khali Yoga Center has an outdoor yoga practice space. Alex Cason

Sweatnet

Various locations

SWEATNET: From dropsound HIIT Pilates to Yoga on a Yacht, Sweatnet has something for every outdoor fitness fan.

COST: $9.95/month or $28.95 for 3 months for a membership or various rates for drop-ins.

pb-02795.jpg
Sweatnet hosts outdoor group fitness workouts, such as this rooftop Pure Barre class. Courtesy of Sweatnet

Whitewater Center

5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.

WHITEWATER CENTER YOGA: From May-September, free daily yoga is offered at the South Ridge area of the U.S. National Whitewater Center. No pass required.

Not feeling a yoga flow? There are plenty of other fitness activities at the Whitewater Center — one of them has your name on it.

Whitewater Center Yoga.JPG
In this file photo, Quinn Burton of Arrichion Hot Yoga teaches a yoga class at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

YMCA

Multiple locations

OUTDOOR FITNESS AT THE YMCA: Squat racks, dumbbells, rowers, benches, sandbags and other equipment are available outdoors, plus outdoor group exercise. At the Dowd, check out the rooftop track for a run with a view or group fitness classes (also held on the top floor of the Dowd Y’s parking deck).

FREE BOOT CAMPS: Through the rest of May, the Y is hosting free boot camps open to the public, so drag your roommate along.

177336854_4565270386822177_4361481448630527780_n.jpg
Through the rest of May, the YMCA is hosting free boot camps open to the public. Courtesy of the YMCA

Other options

CLT_election_related_stress(3)
Campbell Creek Greenway in Charlotte. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive
