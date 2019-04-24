‘I didn’t have a choice,’ CMPD officer says in video after fatal shooting

Full body camera video shows what happened after the shooting of Danquirs Franklin GRAPHIC CONTENT: Watch the full body camera of Officer Wende Kerl who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin at Burger King on Beatties Ford Road on March 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK GRAPHIC CONTENT: Watch the full body camera of Officer Wende Kerl who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin at Burger King on Beatties Ford Road on March 25, 2019.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Wednesday released more body camera footage from Wende Kerl, the officer who fatally shot Danquirs Franklin last month.

“I shot him,” Kerl can be heard saying in the video. “He pulled a gun. He wouldn’t drop it.... I didn’t have a choice.”

The 11-minute-plus video captures what happened when Kerl responded to 911 calls about an armed man threatening people at a west Charlotte Burger King. It includes footage that CMPD had withheld last week, including the minutes after the shooting.

Franklin slumped to the ground after he was shot. Moaning can be heard in the moments after the shooting.





Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston, who saw the video last week along with other officials, had complained that officers did not appear to render medical aid to Franklin immediately.

In an interview with WSOC, a local television station, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday that officers could have rendered more aid.

In the video, CMPD officers cannot be seen giving first aid to Franklin. An emergency worker from a fire department is first seen about four minutes after the shooting. He appears to bend down to give Franklin aid.

Kerl repeatedly expressed that Franklin wouldn’t comply with orders to drop his gun.

“He had a gun, he wouldn’t drop it, he wouldn’t drop it, and then he reached in his thing, pulled the gun out, we didn’t know, we thought it was in the hand, and I shot him,” Kerl said.

‘That’s what matters’

Another officer attempted to comfort Kerl while she sat in a patrol car, about six minutes after shots are fired.

“You’re all right, you’re all right...you’re sitting here talking, right? Got kids at home, right? Want to see them this evening, right?”

Kerl responded, “Yeah.”

“That’s what matters,” the other officer replied.

About 25 seconds later, Kerl asked if Franklin was alive. The person responding to that question said, “don’t know.”

Police said Franklin was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center the morning of the shooting.

Judge orders video released

A Mecklenburg County judge on Tuesday ordered the release of the video of the moments before and after Kerl shot Franklin at a west Charlotte Burger King on March 25.

In response to a previous court ruling, CMPD last week made public two minutes and 20 seconds of Kerl’s body camera video. Kerl fired shots at the two-minute mark, and as the clip ended, she was leaning down toward Franklin, 27, and saying, “I gotta pick up the gun.”





But the officer’s camera captured at least 11 minutes and three seconds of footage. CMPD has acknowledged that it withheld nearly nine minutes of video.

WBTV reporter Nick Ochsner filed a motion to bring CMPD back into court and explain why a shortened video was released, which led to Tuesday’s hearing.

In court, a police attorney objected to releasing the full video, saying it could jeopardize Kerl’s right to a fair trial. Kerl’s attorney, Jeremy Smith, said he did not object.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell ruled that the entire video should be released.

Bell said she will rule later whether CMPD is in contempt of court for withholding the footage. She scolded the department for not providing the longer video to Mecklenburg Superior Judge Donnie Hoover, who originally ordered the recording be released.

Putney testified that “dozens” of videos were likely recorded by cameras worn by officers who came to the scene.

The Charlotte Observer has filed a petition for more body camera video and other recordings from the scene of the shooting. Judge Bell did not rule on the Observer’s petition on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.