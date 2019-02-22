A camera disguised as coat hook spied on restroom at Virginia Tech, cops say

Disguised camera recorders — including one that looked like a coat hook — were used to spy on people in public restrooms at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, according to campus police.

The cameras were found this week in two campus restrooms, said a press release.

“One of the devices was disguised as a USB wall charger, which was plugged into a live electrical outlet,” said the release. “The other device was disguised as a clothing hook, which was mounted with adhesive and Velcro on a bathroom wall.”

On Thursday, campus police announced they have a person of interest in the case who “admitted responsibility for their part in the placing the cameras.” The suspect was not identified in the release.

Investigators released photos of the disguised cameras, and have asked students and university staff to report seeing anything similar in other restrooms.

News of the breach of privacy created a stir on social media, including some who noted the coat hook allegedly used is motion activated and can be purchased on Amazon.com for about $25.

“I work on VT campus and (this) makes me not wanna use the bathroom,” posted Becky Hamblin-Reed on Facebook.

“Omg! I work at VT and would like to know what building these were discovered!” posted Kelli Marie on Facebook.

“I work in the dorms, so I guess I will get me a bucket and put it in my personal closet and use it,” posted Erika Leigh Harrison.