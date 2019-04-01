Boater finds a body floating in Lake Wylie near Buster Boyd bridge on Sunday

A body was found floating in Lake Wylie Sunday and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to determine the cause of death, according to a press release.

The victim has not yet been identified, police said. However, CMPD says the body was not that of a child.

Someone called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Sunday to report seeing a body floating in the lake near the Buster Boyd Bridge that crossed the state line into South Carolina.

“The 911 caller advised that he was in a boat when he spotted the victim,” said police. “Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Lake Wylie Boat Patrol as well as the Charlotte-Fire Department responded to the scene.”

The discovery was made not far from Pier 49 Marina at 16310 York Road, police said.

Police have not disclosed the gender of the victim. However, a missing woman’s 2004 Mercedes-Benz was found abandoned March 22 at Pier 49 Marina, police said in a press release last month.

The car was found about 8:30 a.m. near the 16300 block of York Road, just south of the Buster Boyd Bridge on Lake Wylie, ported the Charlotte Observer.

CMPD officials said in a release that they were “not going to speculate” on the identify of the body as the medical examiner conducts an investigation.

WSOC interviewed the man who discovered the body, identifying him only as Tyler.

“They told me not to touch it,” Tyler was quoted telling WSOC. “I wanted to pull it out and do CPR or something. I wanted to help and possibly save a life.”