Atrium Health details expansion plans for new $47 million project in the Charlotte area

Atrium Health plans to add a floor to its acute care hospital in Cabarrus County, with 30 beds, the hospital system said Thursday.

The $46.6 million project is scheduled to begin construction in March 2023, opening in early 2025, according to Atrium.

Charlotte-based Atrium Health submitted an application to the NC Division of Health Service Regulation to add 22 beds on Aug. 16, the Charlotte Business Journal first reported. The other eight beds moving to the new floor will be relocated from the Hayes Family Center, Atrium spokesman Dan Fogleman told the Observer in an email.

The new floor will add more than 28,000 square feet of space to Atrium Health Cabarrus — the only acute care hospital in Cabarrus County, Fogleman said. The facility is in Concord.

The beds are being added to the Cabarrus County facility due to the “significant growth and aging of the population in that area,” Fogleman said.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new floor would add a fifth floor to the Atrium Health Cabarrus Heart and Vascular Tower, according to Atrium.

Atrium Health plans to add a floor to Atrium Health Cabarrus in a $46.6 million project. Courtesy of Atrium Health







Atrium opened the $115.2 million heart and vascular tower in August 2019, according to the hospital system.

Atrium Health Cabarrus is currently licensed for 447 acute care beds and 10 psychiatric beds, for 457 total beds. The new beds, if approved, would put the Cabarrus facility at a total of 479 beds.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

More Atrium Health expansion plans

The new floor in Concord is just one of Atrium’s planned expansions across the Charlotte area.

The hospital system, Charlotte’s largest, plans to build the city’s first four-year medical school, opening in 2024.

The school will be built on a 20-acre parcel at the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods announced in March.

“Because it’s right off of I-277, I believe it will become an iconic addition to the Queen City skyline,” Woods said at the time.

In April, Atrium Health opened a $228-million medical plaza, Atrium Health Kenilworth Medical Plaza I and II, less than a mile from the future med school campus.

And in July, Atrium announced plans to build a 30-bed hospital in Cornelius in a $154 million project.