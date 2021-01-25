Publix will open another Charlotte area grocery store in Huntersville development

A Publix grocery store will open in a new development in Huntersville.

The 48,387-square-foot store will anchor North Creek Village at Sam Furr and Davidson Concord roads, Publix spokeswoman Kim Reynolds told the Observer on Monday.

The store will hire about 130 people, company spokesman Jared Glover said.

The Publix store is part of Magnolia Development Co.’s 60-acre mixed-use project that will include retail, restaurant and outparcel space, as well as townhouses and single-family homes.

Construction is expected to begin in late spring, according to the Raleigh developer.

It’s the latest grocery store opening announcement in the highly competitive Charlotte market.

The Morgan Companies filed a rezoning petition with the city of Charlotte for the nearly 4.5-acre site owned by Publix at 11525 Carmel Commons. Diedra Laird Observer file photo

Publix has plans to open at least three other Charlotte-area stores.

In December 2019, Publix announced it would open a 28,000-square-foot space at 10 Tryon building on the northwest corner of Tryon and Ninth streets in uptown.

The company also plans to open a 68,000-square-foot store at the corner of Sharon and Colony roads in South Park.

Opening dates have not been set, according to company officials.

Earlier this month, The Morgan Companies, a commercial real estate firm, filed a rezoning petition with the city for the nearly 4.5-acre site owned by Publix at 11525 Carmel Commons, The Observer previously reported.

Site plans show a 55,000-square-foot store with drive-thru and a proposed private drive. Two access areas are off Carmel Commons Boulevard and another is off Carmel Road.

Publix, based in Lakeland, Florida, has 22 stores in the Charlotte region.

More grocery store competition

Several other grocers are opening new stores and finding other ways to compete in the Charlotte market.

Salisbury-based Food Lion opened its second area liquor store on Highway 557 in Lake Wylie. In 2015 the grocer opened at liquor store at the Ebenezer Road Food Lion in Rock Hill.

Food Lion, owned owned by Ahold Delhaize USA, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.

Harris Teeter reopened its 34,000-square-foot Park Road store this month after a year of renovations. The Matthews-based company is planning to open a 64-000-square-foot store at Fort Mill Parkway in Fort Mill, S.C., The Herald in Rock Hill previously reported.

German discount grocer Aldi recently opened a store on Laith Way in Cornelius, on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, S.C., and will open a Rock Hill store in the spring on Old York Road.

German-based discount grocer Lidl is planning to open a store in the Carmel Commons area and three other locations. The other sites are at South Boulevard, Mallard Creek Church Road and South Tryon Street in Steele Creek. The latter two are expected to open in the summer.

Asheville-based specialty grocer Earth Fare has returned to the area opening stores in SouthPark, Ballantyne, Fort Mill and Rock Hill. More stores will open soon in Concord and Davidson.

And, Silicon Valley online-only grocer Farmstead opened in November serving a 50-mile radius from its west Charlotte warehouse. The e-commerce grocer uses artificial intelligence software and a “dark store” model to serve customers through online order and delivery with no fees.