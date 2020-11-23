Mecklenburg hits record single-day increase of COVID-19 cases, nears summer peak levels

Mecklenburg County recorded its largest ever single-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to state data. And the county is quickly nearing its previous peak in daily hospitalizations as well.

Mecklenburg added 534 infections on Sunday — a volume that far eclipses caseloads seen in late July, when the county saw its first coronavirus peak.

During that summer wave, some 200 people required acute-level hospital care, local public health data show. Average hospitalizations in Mecklenburg are edging close to that volume, with 180 people seeking treatment as of Wednesday, the most recent day data was made available.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected address the state at a news conference Monday afternoon, likely urging caution ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday some experts have worried could prompt an even larger spike in the spread of coronavirus across the state.

On Friday, Charlotte officials urged people to avoid large gatherings and to find virtual ways to celebrate the holiday. Officials also are encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19.

Mayor Vi Lyles said there is concern about what family gatherings could mean for public health as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Medical personnel process drive-thru COVID-19 testing at StarMed Family & Urgent Care on Nov. 17, 2020. Mecklenburg recorded a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the county quickly approaches peak levels of coronavirus spread. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Mecklenburg officials have not responded to Observer questions about when the next coronavirus peak could occur, based on modeling from universities and local health systems. Such information was previously disclosed last spring, when the county disclosed the demand for hospital beds and ventilators depending on how well residents followed social distancing guidelines.

The soaring numbers have troubled several Mecklenburg County commissioners, who are fearful more restrictions — including another stay-at-home order — might be needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I have extreme concern,” Commissioner Susan Harden said in an interview last week. “If we get to a place where we have huge outbreaks in our long-term care facilities and our hospitals are overwhelmed, you have to consider a lockdown because you just don’t have any other choice … What is the thing that is going to turn the tide?”

Still, Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has said such an order would be “a really hard sell in our community.”

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Mecklenburg has logged 41,073 cumulative cases, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday. That’s a rate of 370 cases for every 10,000 residents. The death toll was 433, local officials reported Sunday evening.

New county alert system

Last week, the state launched a county-by-county alert system that uses metrics from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the North Carolina health department in three tiers by community spread: Yellow being significant. Orange is substantial. Red is critical.

N.C. DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said every county in the state has been experiencing community spread.

The new alert system uses a combination of three metrics: case rate, percent positive of tests and hospital impact within the county. It will be updated the second week of every month.

Last week, Mecklenburg was one of 47 counties put in the yellow tier. Ten, including Gaston County, are designated red, meaning those are areas with the most severe spread and most likely to strain hospital resources with COVID-19 patients who need higher levels of medical care.

Though Mecklenburg is not yet in the orange or red zones, the county could be heading that way, county officials said last week.

All of Mecklenburg’s key COVID-19 metrics are moving in the wrong direction. And coronavirus cases locally are “starting to accelerate,” deputy health director Raynard Washington said Friday. County Manager Dena Diorio said she expects Mecklenburg could move into the orange zone by next month if daily cases and the county’s positivity rate continue to increase.

Gathering limits

Earlier this month, Cooper reduced the indoor gathering limit from 25 people to 10. State officials are urging families to hold smaller Thanksgiving Day gatherings.

He also extended Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions for the second time until Dec. 4, even as the state reached a record-high seven-day average for new cases at 2,405. Phase 3 has been in place since Oct. 2.

The gathering limit did not affect reduced capacity limits for businesses. Those restrictions are 50% capacity at restaurants and 30% outdoors-only at bars. Gyms and fitness centers are at 30% capacity or no more than seven customers for every 1,000 square feet.

The three-phased reopening plan was announced in March as non-essential businesses were temporarily closed when the novel coronavirus crisis began.

Under Phase 3, bars can reopen with outdoor seating at 30% capacity or 100 seats, whichever is less. Indoor seated venues for live stage performances are restricted to 25 guests, and can not serve alcohol, according to the order.

Holiday COVID-19 spike

Many Mecklenburg County residents are already making plans to travel for Thanksgiving. This week, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport expects to see the largest number of people flying out of the airport since the pandemic hit North Carolina, airport officials said last week.

And CLT’s dominant carrier, American Airlines, has increased its flight schedule by 15% across the country compared to the rest of November.

State and county officials have urged people to stay home for Thanksgiving and avoid shopping crowds for Black Friday. And officials say anyone traveling over the holiday should look into getting tested for COVID-19.

And many North Carolina colleges will now require a negative COVID-19 test from students returning to campuses after the holidays. At a UNC System Board of Governors meeting, President Peter Hans announced the UNC institutions will require COVID-19 testing for the spring semester.