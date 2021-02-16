COVID rates fall in every Charlotte neighborhood. Here’s the latest ZIP code map.

Positive COVID-19 cases continue to slowly drop in Mecklenburg, but officials warn that the county isn’t in the clear yet.

Mecklenburg County officials say the 14-day average case rate was 634.5 infections per every 100,000 residents — a rate that’s steadily fallen since the start of the year. The rate was 905.7 between Jan. 14-27 and 1,069 between Dec. 31-Jan. 13.

Every ZIP code saw a drop in case rate.

Still, the most recent map of case rates by ZIP code shows the highest concentration of infections remain in and around uptown Charlotte, as well as neighborhoods along North Graham, North Tryon and North Davidson streets. The data covers a two-week period ending Feb. 10.

Other areas with a high concentration this month include: much of west Charlotte, some neighborhoods in northwest Charlotte and others in University City. Steele Creek and communities around Lake Wylie near the South Carolina border also had a higher-than-average rate of new cases.

Rates from early February are significantly lower than last month, when only five ZIP codes across the county had case rates below 800 for every 100,000 residents. Now, according to the county’s data, 23 ZIP codes have rates that low — that’s all but six ZIP codes in Mecklenburg.

Similarly, the county’s positivity rate has also fallen to 9.1% this past week.

The positivity rate, which indicates coronavirus spread, hasn’t been in single digits since late November. The decreased rate shows that virus spread has slowed since the aftermath of holidays, when the Charlotte region saw record hospitalizations, deaths and new infections.

Despite the drop, COVID-19 cases are still higher than they were during July’s peak and October’s plateau, county officials warn. A local health directive remains in effect, advising Mecklenburg residents to stay home as much as possible.

ZIP code data shows where infected residents live — not necessarily where they contracted the virus, such as at essential front-line jobs elsewhere.

Since the start of the pandemic, Mecklenburg has logged nearly 93,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports. County officials say, as of Monday, 832 residents have died of coronavirus-related complications, and nearly half are linked to long-term facility outbreaks.

COVID-19 case rates by ZIP code

This data comes from Mecklenburg County Public Health and includes positive COVID-19 test results, based on a person’s home ZIP code, between Jan. 28 and Feb. 10.

Below 600 cases per 100,000 residents

28210: 486.4

28270: 504.8

28217: 522.6

28209: 554.6

28105: 555.3

28205: 566.6

28036: 574.3

28226: 585.1

Between 601-700 cases per 100,000

28212: 604.9

28207: 626.4

28078: 642.4

28273: 642.7

28227: 660.1

28134: 669.7

28031: 678.6

28269: 693.9

Between 701-900 cases per 100,000

28215: 739.8

28216: 757.7

28213: 771.8

28262: 772.0

28208: 793.6

28278: 827.4

28214: 848.6

Above 900 cases per 100,000

28202: 942.6

28204: 957.2

28206: 1126.3

28203: 1221.0

