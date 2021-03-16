Coronavirus

Mecklenburg has new COVID shot openings as eligibility opens to some in Group 4

Starting Wednesday, people with chronic health conditions will be able to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine for the first time in Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg County Public Health is opening new appointments to anyone eligible, including people in Groups 1, 2 and 3, and certain members of Group 4, who become eligible for the shot Wednesday.

Anyone eligible for the shot can book the new appointments starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday online at starmed.care or my calling 980-314-9400 (option 3 for English, option 8 for Spanish).

This is a developing story

