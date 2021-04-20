You now can easily find walk-in COVID vaccine appointments in Charlotte. Here’s how.

When COVID-19 vaccines were first rolled out in December, strict rules governed who could get them amid an extremely tight supply during the pandemic. But that’s no longer the case.

Walk-ins are now being widely accepted around the Charlotte region for the shots. In a major change, both Mecklenburg County Public Health and Novant Health announced on Tuesday they would begin accepting walk-ins at their COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

That includes Mecklenburg County’s Bojangles Coliseum COVID-19 vaccine clinic and three Charlotte-area Novant Health clinics.

And Atrium Health is offering walk-in COVID-19 shots at Bank of America Stadium Tuesday and Wednesday until 2:30 p.m., according to the hospital system.

Just weeks ago, vaccine appointments were scarce in Mecklenburg — and appointments at the Bojangles Coliseum were often fully booked within minutes.

Other vaccine clinics have already begun offering walk-in vaccines, including an Atrium Health walk-in vaccine clinic at Bank of America Stadium last week and a StarMed Healthcare event at the Sheraton Charlotte airport hotel last week.

Madeline Seebold, a student nurse, administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination shot to Raphael Law, at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. StarMed’s walk-in vaccine clinic was part of a growing number of walk-in opportunities to get the vaccine in the Charlotte area. Jeff Siner Jeff Siner

Vaccine supply starting to outpace demand

The change in access is one sign that the COVID-19 vaccine supply has begun to outpace demand. And local health experts have worried that vaccine hesitancy could slow Mecklenburg’s vaccination rate.

More than one-third of Mecklenburg County residents are at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday, according to state data. And 21.5% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

That’s a good step — but far from where local health experts want to be.

The slowing in vaccine demand is “super concerning,” Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest said Tuesday. “We don’t want to plateau at 35, 40, 45% of individuals vaccinated.”

The longer it takes to get a large proportion of the population vaccinated, the longer it will take to get the pandemic under control, he said.

Reaching herd immunity — a majority of area residents vaccinated — will be necessary to slow the spread of the virus, he said. Without reaching herd immunity, the virus could continue to mutate, which could possibly make the vaccines less effective.

“It’s critical that we make it as easy as possible for anyone who wants a vaccination to get it,” Priest said.

Where to find walk-ins

This week, the Bojangles Coliseum clinic will be open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The county is administering the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, after taking a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All of the COVID-19 vaccine are available at no cost to the recipient.

Vaccines are open to anyone age 16 and up, though only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use in 16- and 17-year-olds.

And Novant Health vaccines are available at a number of Charlotte-area locations including:

▪ 6070 East Independence Blvd Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ 3149 Freedom Drive Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ 17220 Northcross rive in Huntersville Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hospital system is offering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Anyone age 16 and up can get walk-in to get a shot at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Atrium Health, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine.

How to make vaccine appointments

Appointments for shots at Bojangles Coliseum are still available as well. Anyone age 16 and up can make an appointment at starmed.care or by calling 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).

Appointments for the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be scheduled at the first dose, according to the county.

Anyone who needs transportation to a vaccine appointment can call the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.

Mecklenburg County Public Health first opened the vaccine clinic at Bojangles Coliseum to some members of the public on Jan. 6.

Though appointments are no longer necessary, Novant Health still encourages people to sign up for an appointment slot online. Anyone age 16 and up can make an appointment through a Novant Health MyChart account.

Anyone age 16 and up can also still make an appointment with Atrium Health for COVID-19 shots at Bank of America Stadium online at ThisIsMyShot.com.