Local
Rally, community gatherings set for tonight after release of police shooting video
This was Danquirs Franklin before he was killed by police March 25, 2019
An uptown rally and a series of community gatherings are planned for Monday evening after the release of body-cam video of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shooting Danquirs Franklin.
Franklin, 27, was shot outside a westside Burger King on March 25 after police officers ordered him to drop a handgun. Police posted video of the encounter Monday afternoon after a judge ordered its release.
The police accountability group Charlotte Uprising plans a rally in uptown’s Marshall Park at 6 p.m. The group maintains that police officers “murdered” Franklin.
“The video is so heartbreaking to see a man gunned down so viciously while in a crisis,” the group posted on Facebook. “He was not a threat!”
Community gatherings are also planned for 7 p.m. Monday at five locations around the city in hopes of keeping protesters from storming into uptown, organizers say. Protesters stormed uptown following the September 2016 police shooting of another black man, Keith Lamont Scott, and one protester was shot by another.
CMPD Chief Kerr Putney, meanwhile, will hold two community conversations this week about police officers’ roles and their relationships with the community, the department tweeted Monday. The sessions will be Tuesday at East Stonewall AME Zion Church and Wednesday at Little Rock AME Zion Church. Both will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Putney and Mayor Vi Lyles urged the public to stay calm at a news conference before the video was released. “We are prepared for the worst but praying for the the best,” Putney said.
In recent days, Lyles, Putney and City Manager Marcus Jones have met with local clergy, community organizers and activists , according to people who attended the meetings or were given advance notice of them. People who attended the meetings said it was apparent that city leaders are concerned about public reaction to the video.
Charlotte-based security firm Professional Security Services on Monday increased security personnel in uptown at Mecklenburg County government buildings and some Charlotte Area Transit System locations, said Lee Ratliff, deputy chief at the firm.
Staff writer Fred Clasen-Kelly contributed.
Comments