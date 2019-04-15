Rally, community gatherings set for tonight after release of police shooting video

This was Danquirs Franklin before he was killed by police March 25, 2019 Danquirs Franklin was killed outside the Burger King on Beatties Ford Rd. He lived a difficult life, but people like his grandmother and his teachers pushed him forward. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Danquirs Franklin was killed outside the Burger King on Beatties Ford Rd. He lived a difficult life, but people like his grandmother and his teachers pushed him forward.

An uptown rally and a series of community gatherings are planned for Monday evening after the release of body-cam video of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shooting Danquirs Franklin.

Franklin, 27, was shot outside a westside Burger King on March 25 after police officers ordered him to drop a handgun. Police posted video of the encounter Monday afternoon after a judge ordered its release.

The police accountability group Charlotte Uprising plans a rally in uptown’s Marshall Park at 6 p.m. The group maintains that police officers “murdered” Franklin.

“The video is so heartbreaking to see a man gunned down so viciously while in a crisis,” the group posted on Facebook. “He was not a threat!”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Community gatherings are also planned for 7 p.m. Monday at five locations around the city in hopes of keeping protesters from storming into uptown, organizers say. Protesters stormed uptown following the September 2016 police shooting of another black man, Keith Lamont Scott, and one protester was shot by another.

“No Limit” Larry Mims, a morning radio host on Power 98, first proposed the gatherings, which have been billed on social media as a day of solidarity to “stop the violence.” As Mims’ post picked up steam on social media, community and faith leaders across town each signed on to host their own events outside of the city center.

Charles Robinson, who has planned a gathering at Tom Hunter Park in the north Charlotte neighborhood of Hidden Valley, said it’s a deliberate attempt to avoid the violence — and aggressive police response — that broke out during the 2016 protests.











“If we can be more proactive, we can prevent a lot of the mess from going on,” Robinson said. “And if we can stop a lot of the mess, we can start to have a conversation about accountability.”







Other meetings are planned for the Little Rock apartments off Billy Graham Parkway, at a park in Grier Heights, and at Nations Ford Community Church in south Charlotte. Mims will be leading a group on Pegram Street in north Charlotte.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney, meanwhile, will hold two community conversations this week about police officers’ roles and their relationships with the community, the department tweeted Monday. The sessions will be Tuesday at East Stonewall AME Zion Church and Wednesday at Little Rock AME Zion Church. Both will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Putney and Mayor Vi Lyles urged the public to stay calm at a news conference before the video was released. “We are prepared for the worst but praying for the the best,” Putney said.

In recent days, Lyles, Putney and City Manager Marcus Jones have met with local clergy, community organizers and activists , according to people who attended the meetings or were given advance notice of them. People who attended the meetings said it was apparent that city leaders are concerned about public reaction to the video.

Charlotte-based security firm Professional Security Services on Monday increased security personnel in uptown at Mecklenburg County government buildings and some Charlotte Area Transit System locations, said Lee Ratliff, deputy chief at the firm.





Ratliff declined to disclose specific sites or by how much security had been increased. The firm has been providing security services for the county for six to seven years and to CATS for about a year and a half, he said.











For the county, the firm provides guards at buildings near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, Ratliff said. For CATS, the firm supplies guards at locations other than the Charlotte Transit Center at 310 E. Trade St., he said.

Staff writer Fred Clasen-Kelly contributed.