Local
You might see fire, ‘injured passengers’ at the airport Saturday. It’s for a drill
Travelers may see fire at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday morning — but there’s no need to worry, airport officials say.
CLT is conducting a disaster drill to test emergency protocols. The drill will involve a “simulated airplane incident,” according to the airport. Fire will be visible, the airport said in a tweet Thursday.
About 100 volunteers will role-play injured passengers, and more than 100 emergency responders will be on-scene to participate in the drill, the airport said in a statement.
A disaster drill simulating an aircraft emergency is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years, the airport said.
There will be no delay to air travel due to the drill, the airport said in a tweet.
The emergency drill comes about a month after Charlotte airport security and law enforcement officials responded to a “suspicious item” in the baggage claim area.
The CMPD Bomb Squad Unit later determined the item was not a threat. The airport tweeted the “all clear” announcement about an hour after announcing the investigation.
Passengers in the airport at the time reported long lines and having trouble hearing emergency announcements.
Comments