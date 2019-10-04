You might see fire, ‘injured passengers’ at the airport Saturday. It’s for a drill

SHARE COPY LINK

Travelers may see fire at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday morning — but there’s no need to worry, airport officials say.

CLT is conducting a disaster drill to test emergency protocols. The drill will involve a “simulated airplane incident,” according to the airport. Fire will be visible, the airport said in a tweet Thursday.

About 100 volunteers will role-play injured passengers, and more than 100 emergency responders will be on-scene to participate in the drill, the airport said in a statement.

A disaster drill simulating an aircraft emergency is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years, the airport said.

There will be no delay to air travel due to the drill, the airport said in a tweet.

Saturday morning, the Airport is conducting a disaster drill which simulates an aircraft emergency. It is required by @FAANews within 36 months of previous drill. Fire will be visible. There will be NO impacts, no delay to air travel or customer activity. #ItsADrillCLT pic.twitter.com/dltTNw4KYr — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) October 3, 2019

The emergency drill comes about a month after Charlotte airport security and law enforcement officials responded to a “suspicious item” in the baggage claim area.

The CMPD Bomb Squad Unit later determined the item was not a threat. The airport tweeted the “all clear” announcement about an hour after announcing the investigation.

Passengers in the airport at the time reported long lines and having trouble hearing emergency announcements.