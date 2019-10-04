Local

You might see fire, ‘injured passengers’ at the airport Saturday. It’s for a drill

Travelers may see fire at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday morning — but there’s no need to worry, airport officials say.

CLT is conducting a disaster drill to test emergency protocols. The drill will involve a “simulated airplane incident,” according to the airport. Fire will be visible, the airport said in a tweet Thursday.

About 100 volunteers will role-play injured passengers, and more than 100 emergency responders will be on-scene to participate in the drill, the airport said in a statement.

A disaster drill simulating an aircraft emergency is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years, the airport said.

There will be no delay to air travel due to the drill, the airport said in a tweet.

The emergency drill comes about a month after Charlotte airport security and law enforcement officials responded to a “suspicious item” in the baggage claim area.

The CMPD Bomb Squad Unit later determined the item was not a threat. The airport tweeted the “all clear” announcement about an hour after announcing the investigation.

Passengers in the airport at the time reported long lines and having trouble hearing emergency announcements.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Hannah Smoot
Hannah Smoot
Hannah Smoot covers business in Charlotte, focusing on aviation and health care. She previously covered money and power at The Rock Hill Herald in South Carolina. She is a lifelong North Carolinian and graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  