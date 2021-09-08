Gunshot victim found near a Charlotte Walmart dies at hospital on Wednesday, police say

In the fifth fatal Charlotte shooting since Saturday, a victim found with a gunshot wound near a Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard died at a hospital Wednesday, and a second victim had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers found the homicide victim in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. He died at Carolinas Medical Center, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about the shooting just before 3 p.m. according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The victims were shot about a mile-and-a-half away in the 1700 block of West Boulevard, police said.

Police haven’t released the victims’ names. Officers aren’t saying if they have a suspect or know what led to the shootings.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CMPD urges anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

At midnight Tuesday, a 3-year-old boy was killed and his 4-year-old sister injured during an attack in which shooters unleashed a barrage of 150 bullets into a family’s home in northwest Charlotte.

Asiah Figueroa was asleep when he was fatally shot, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Eleven people were in the home at the time.

The scene of a drive by shooting that killed a child in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Recent shootings

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

According to police, the child’s death, the fatal shooting Sunday of a teenager and several recent gunshot attacks on Charlotte homes are all believed to be related to disputes among students at Hopewell, North Mecklenburg and Chambers high schools.

“Parents of kids at these high schools, what we need from you is we need you to be as outraged as we are about this,” police Capt. Joel McNelly said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “This is where your kids go to school, these are the people that your kids are around, and we need your help.”

In a separate homicide, 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt, who evacuated to Charlotte to get away from Hurricane Ida, was killed early Monday, police said

Police are searching for Malek Moore, a 29-year-old suspect in Allnutt’s death.

Investigators haven’t said how Allnutt died.

In a triple shooting Sunday, 16-year-old Jaylen Xavier Foster was killed in the 9700 block of Trinity Road, in the Beatties Ford-Trinity area of north Charlotte. A 14-year-old was charged with murder.

And Jeffrey Bernard Lineberger II, 43, was fatally shot early Sunday in the 4900 block of Springview Road., CMPD said.

CMPD has investigated 67 homicides since Jan. 1, Officer Thomas Hildebrand said Wednesday.

As of Sept. 6 last year, police investigated 81 homicides, according to Observer archives.

Staff Writer Rogelio Aranda contributed.

This is a developing story.