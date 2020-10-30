Election results may be delayed. Trust the process.

Like voters across the country, North Carolinians are casting ballots in record numbers. A nationwide surge in mail-in ballots, like the ones here, could delay final counts in many states, leaving the outcome of some races in doubt. File photo

Election results





This unprecedented election season has seen early voting records shattered and nerves rattled. As Election Day arrives, we need to be mindful of the next phase in this important election season — the vote count.

We may not know the results of important national and state contests immediately because the process of tallying absentee ballots may take days. And that means democracy is working!

I urge patience and trust in the process. It is a small price to pay to guarantee that every vote in every race is tabulated.

Jo Nicholas

League of Women Voters of NC president

Trump supporters

Regarding “He flies Trump flags out of an orange Jeep, in a town where you might not expect it,” (Oct. 30):

The article about Todd Stevermer and his flag-flying orange jeep in Davidson was ironic. He flies flags that say “Support our Troops” and “Remember the Brave.” Yet, he supports a man who is on the record calling our troops “losers” and “suckers.”

Asking about soldiers who died, Trump said: “What was in it for them?” He called Sen. John McCain a “loser” and said he was not a war hero because he was captured. He called President George H. W. Bush a “loser” because he was shot down by the Japanese in WWII.

Stevermer says he likes Trump because he “talks like me.” Would he and others who support the military really say these things Trump has said?

They should ask themselves: “How can I vote for a man who is so disdainful of people who gave their lives for my country?”

Jane Baker Pasquini, Charlotte

Cal Cunningham

As an old friend of Harvey Gantt, I was disappointed to read his Oct. 27 Forum letter regarding Cal Cunningham. Over the years Gantt has personally demonstrated a high level of honesty and moral character. It is a trait, not a mistake.

The same goes for Cunningham’s actions — it is a trait, not a mistake. It is who he is. His ego has surfaced. Cunningham is not worth Gantt’s support.

Ron Kennerly, Davidson

A ‘mulligan’

I think people are totally justified in questioning Cal Cunningham’s judgment for having an affair. We should hold our leaders to a higher standard.

However, Republicans are saying this should disqualify him from serving in the U.S. Senate. My guess is these same people support and may vote for a person who cheated on not one but three of his wives. Instead of admitting his transgressions, he paid to silence one woman and had his friend pay to silence another before the election.

How do you ignore that, Republicans?

Some on the Christian Right gave the president a “mulligan.” Well, I’ve given Cunningham a “mulligan” because I still think he’ll do good things for North Carolina.

Jack Matthews, Charlotte

Empathy for all

So according to President Trump during the Nashville debate, it does not matter if disenfranchised people’s health is threatened by living next to polluting plants and refineries because they have good jobs and are making incredible salaries.

The man has no understanding of and empathy for what many American live with. After his defeat, I suggest he spend a week as a “catcher” in a chicken processing plant while living in a company-furnished trailer behind the facility.

We need a president with empathy for all Americans.

Roger Barbee, Mooresville

Roger Barbee

Amy Coney Barrett

Regarding “Barrett’s lack of experience further diminishes the US Supreme Court. Expand the court.” (Oct. 30 Forum):

It’s preposterous to suggest that Justice Amy Coney Barrett is not qualified to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Barrett has served on the federal appellate bench and had a phenomenal academic career.

No one on the left expressed concerns about Elena Kagan’s credentials. Appointed by President Obama, Kagan had no experience in the federal judiciary but her nomination was confirmed 63–37.

The court should not be expanded and turned into a super-legislature. Interpret the Constitution as written and fight political battles in the executive and legislative branches of government.

Gabriel Russ, Lincolnton

Saving the planet

The death of cute polar bears is the least of our worries. I read in The Observer Oct. 20 that climate change has contributed to flesh-eating bacteria in Carolina rivers and heat-related illnesses among our rural poor.

Sea level rise? Wait long enough, and you can forget about Savannah and Charleston.

Scientists say global warming exacerbates extreme weather: floods, hurricanes, droughts and fires, escalating the frequency and cost of “natural” disasters.

That leads to food shortages, refugee displacements, unstable governments, and uncertain economies. And you know how stock markets hate uncertainty.

Climate change multiplies the harshness of these events. Our only option is to reduce greenhouse gases and help Earth cool down. We still can, but we’re running out of time.

Mark C. Taylor, Charlotte