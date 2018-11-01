Rocky River, Hickory Ridge High Schools to forfeit Friday games after fights

There will be high school football games involving Southwestern 4A teams played Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools athletics director Sue Doran told the Observer that Rocky River would not play Friday’s scheduled home game with Garinger.

Rocky River’s regular-season finale Nov. 9 at East Mecklenburg will also not be played. The Ravens, who were in the playoff hunt, are no longer eligible for the postseason.

Both Rocky River and East Mecklenburg received penalties and suspensions from the N.C. High School Athletic Association for each school’s role in a pair of brawls Monday night. Rocky River and Independence got into a fight after the Ravens’ 37-14 win.

Independence announced earlier this week that it was ending it season, and forgoing a potential postseason appearance, after receiving NCHSAA suspensions that left it without enough players to continue.

East Mecklenburg’s home game with Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge High was stopped late in the third quarter with Hickory Ridge leading 41-7. A bench clearing brawl led to both teams suffering heavy suspensions. East Mecklenburg announced it was ending its season.

Hickory Ridge was trying to appeal its NCHSAA penalties, which included heavy suspensions and a $1,000 fine. The school announced on its social media page Thursday that the game with Porter Ridge would be canceled due to safety concerns over a limited number of players.

It is not clear if Hickory Ridge will play its season finale, a home game against Myers Park Nov. 9.

Cabarrus County School officials said that Hickory Ridge had also received a postseason ban from the NCHSAA. Given that the appeal to restore suspended players was not approved, it’s likely the playoff appeal was also denied.

Revised Southwestern 4A standings schedule

Here is the revised Southwestern 4A schedule and updated standings. This assumes that, as expected, Hickory Ridge forfeits its Nov. 9 home game to Myers Park. Also, with East Mecklenburg and Rocky RIver both scheduled to play each other Nov. 9, no winner or loser is noted.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A





League All



W L



W L PF PA Butler 7 0



9 2 338 206 Myers Park 6 1



10 1 401 103 Porter Ridge 5 2



7 4 373 209 Hickory Ridge* 3 4



5 6 244 156 Independence* 2 5



5 4 216 280 Rocky River* 2 4



4 6 176 253 Garinger 2 5



3 8 158 347 East Mecklenburg* 0 6



1 9 141 366

Friday’s games

Butler d. East Meck via forfeit

Garinger d. Rocky River via forfeit

Myers Park d. Independence via forfeit

Indian Trail Porter Ridge d. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, via forfeit

Nov. 9 Games

Rocky River at East Meck, canceled

Myers Park d. Hickory Ridge via forfeit

Butler d. Independence, via forfeit

Porter Ridge, bye

Garinger, bye

*not eligible for postseason