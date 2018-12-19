Prep Basketball Roundup: No. 3 North Meck holds off No. 7 West Charlotte

Elevator
↑Royce Jarrett, Ardrey Kell: career-high 13 points and career-high 15 rebounds in a 76-45 win over West Meck. It was the first double-double of his career. Kam Flynn had 20 points for the Knights (8-1, 2-0 SoMeck)
↑Latin’s double-team: Charlotte Latin got 25 points, five assists from John Beecy and 19 points, five rebounds from Graham Calton in an 84-66 win over Metrolina Christian Tuesday.
↑Mallard Creek defense: Mavericks outscored Lake Norman 22-6 in the third quarter of a 76-66 win. Demitrius Dixon had 23 for the Mavericks (6-3, 2-0 I-MECK)
Sage Alexander, Community School of Davidson: honored for scoring his 1,000th career point Tuesday before a 60-59 win over Pine Lake Prep. Alexander had 19 points in Tuesday’s game. He made 4-of-8 field goals and 8-of-10 free throws.
Brandon Beidleman, Vance: 25 points in an 71-70 win over Hopewell. He added nine assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Andra’ McKee, Independence: 15 points, eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in an 82-50 win over East Meck. Teammates Anthony Allen (12 points, four rebounds, four steals, two blocks, two assists, Tyler Harris (12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals) and Omarion Bodrick (12 points, five blocks, three rebounds) also had good games.
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: 21 points, a team-high, in an 85-78 win over rival West Charlotte.
Hamidou Sidibe, Covenant Day: 36 points in an 81-69 win over Christ The King. Jaylen Steele had 36 for Christ The King.
North Meck stops West Charlotte on the road
A couple of top-ten teams in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 basketball teams went to battle Tuesday looking for superiority. When the dust settled the North Mecklenburg Vikings held on for an 85-78 victory over the West Charlotte Lions in a packed gym at West Charlotte.
The Vikings, ranked No. 3 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, built a 20-point third quarter lead. But the Lions, ranked No. 7 in the Sweet 16, rallied in the fourth quarter and cut the North Meck lead down to three points before succumbing by eight.
West Charlotte’s Cartier Jernigan personally willed the Lions (4-3) back into the game after the Lions trailed by 15 at the half. Jernigan took over the game with 18 third-quarter points while finishing the contest with a game-high 34 points. Florida State recruit Patrick Williams had 27 for the Lions.
North Meck’s balanced scoring proved to be a key ingredient in the victory. The undefeated Vikings (7-0), placed four players in double figures. Tristan Maxwell led the Vikings with 21 points, while Demar Anderson finished with 19. Chris Ford and Trayden Williams had 17 and 15 respectively for North Meck.
“When we came into the game we knew it was going to be a big crowd so we just stuck together,” said Maxwell. “We know it was going to be a big game, a lot of talking going on.”
THREE WHO MATTERED:
(Cartier Jernigan - West Charlotte): Senior guard had scored 27 of his game-high 34 points in the second half to give the Lions a chance to win the game late.
(Tristan Maxwell – North Meck): Junior guard led the Vikings with 21 and scored baskets at key times in in the second half to thwart the West Charlotte comeback.
(Patrick Williams - West Charlotte): Senior power forward’s 27 points were the game’s second most as he joined Jernigan to nearly help the Lions pull out the victory
WORTH MENTIONING:
North Meck’s Maxwell and Ford, plus West Charlotte’s Jernigan all fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Former University of Florida and NBA star Vernon Maxwell attended Tuesday’s game. Vernon is the father of the Vikings Tristan Maxwell. The elder Maxwell played a partial season for the Charlotte Hornets in 1998.
THEY SAID IT: “We still we’re feel good enough to play a great Norcross, Georgia team, a top-team in the country, a Cox Mill team early and actually going to John Wall (Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament in Raleigh). We definitely feel like we’re good enough to play against those teams, but we’ve got to get some wins while we’re playing this tough schedule. And I think we will.” -- West Charlotte coach Jacoby Davis on the Lions difficult early-season schedule.
WHAT’S NEXT: West Charlotte plays next on December 26 at the John Wall Tournament, while North Meck gets right back to it Wednesday playing at Concord JM Robinson.
