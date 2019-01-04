Friday’s roundup: hot Myers Park springs huge upset at No. 8 Butler

Elevator
↑Cameron Stitt, Indian Trail Porter Ridge: game-high 33 points on reigning N.C. 4A state champion Independence.
↑South Mecklenburg: Sabres upset Sweet 16 No. 7 Ardrey Kell 62-54, outscoring the Knights 28-14 in the fourth quarter. Darien Hayes had 15 for the Sabres (4-10). Ardrey Kell dropped to 10-3.
↑Graham Worland, Hough: freshman shooting guard with team-high 18 points in a 60-59 win over Lake Norman.
↑Myers Park: Mustangs won their seventh straight game with a 59-54 win over No. 8 Butler. Myers Park (9-4, 3-0) outscored Butler (9-3, 2-1) 18-10 in the fourth quarter. Duwe Farris had 20 points for the Mustangs, who are tied for first place with Independence (8-3, 3-0) in the Southwestern 4A.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day: In a 62-48 win over Northside Christian, Adelekun had 18 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, five assists and a steal. Northside played without star Jaden Seymour (hip).
Josh Banks, Olympic: game-high 32 points in a 72-45 win over West Meck. Olympic plays at No. 3 Concord Cox Mill Saturday (more below).
Ralph Black, Vance: 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 71-57 win over Mooresville.
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: 15 points, seven blocks, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 72-57 win over Hickory Grove.
Andra’ McKee, Independence: 22 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals in a 73-63 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Independence, No. 6 in the Sweet 16, outscored No. 11 Porter Ridge 18-5 in the third quarter.
Observations
▪ Queens Grant, No. 7 in MaxPreps’ 1A statewide poll, beat No. 10 Union Academy 63-61 on two free throws from Jah’Quez Sanders in OT. Queen Grant (10-4) got 18 points, six rebounds from Sanders, plus 22 points, eight rebounds from L.B. Boyette. Queens Grant is unbeaten against 1A teams and, from where I sit, will make some noise in the postseason.
▪ Is anybody paying attention to what coach Dwayne Cherry is doing at Charlotte Country Day? When all-state forward DeAngelo Epps transferred to Carmel Christian -- which he had to or he would’ve forfeited his senior season per CISAA conference rules -- the Bucs’ prospects for a strong season appeared to dim considerably.
We say “appeared” because the Bucs have run off to a 13-4 start and have won four in a row after Friday’s 53-44 win over Wake Christian. The Bucs have beaten two traditional powers in Ardren Christ School and Greensboro Day, the latter being one of the biggest wins in Cherry’s tenure there.
Before going 19-14 last season, the Bucs had not produced a winning season since 2008. You can almost book them for back-to-back winning seasons right now.
Saturday’s schedule
FEATURED GAMES
No. 9 Morganton Freedom vs. Greensboro Day, 7:30: Unbeaten Freedom takes on a private school power at the Hoops City Invitational at Winston-Salem Prep. This one will be worth the drive.
Olympic at No. 3 Cox Mill, 6:45 p.m.: Olympic is a 4A league favorite in the SoMeck 4A. Cox Mill is a favorite to win a third straight 3A state title. Plenty of college talent will be on the floor. This one will be worth the drive, too.
FULL SATURDAY SCHEDULE
Australia Travel Team at Albemarle (Boys’ only), 3:30
Australia Tasmania Team at Providence Day, (Girls, 4; Boys, 5:30)
Bethune-Bowman at Great Falls, 7
Central Cabarrus at West Stanly
Charlotte Christian at Wake Christian, 1:30
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft, 1:30
Covenant Day at Carolina Day, 2:30
Davidson Day vs. Christian Academy (SC) at Lowcountry Showcase at Porter Gaud (Boys’ only), 1
Freedom vs. Greensboro Day in Hoops’ City Invitational at Winston-Salem Prep (Boys’ only), 7:30
Hickory Christian at Westchester Country Day (Boys, 4; Girls, 5:30)
Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy, 3
Mitchell County at Hibriten, 4
North Rowan vs. Salisbury at Catawba College, 7:30
Olympic at Cox Mill (Girls, 5; Boys, 6:45)
Rock Hill vs. Spruce Creek (FL) in She Got Game Classic at Powder Springs High (GA) (Atlanta area) (Girls’ only), 11 a.m.
Victory Christian at Grace Christian, 3
