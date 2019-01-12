Friday’s Boys Roundup: Country Day stuns Providence Day in big CISAA win

Elevator
↑John Bean, East Lincoln: made 6-of-10 3-point shots and finished with 24 points, four rebounds in a 77-52 win over Maiden Friday. Teammate Sidney Dollar just missed a triple-double (12 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists).
↑Olympic shooting: Charles Bryson made seven 3-point shots in a 76-36 win over Providence. He had 21 points. Teammate Josh Banks made four 3-point shots and finished with 19 points.
↑Myers Park: beat East Mecklenburg 76-51 to win its ninth straight game. Duwe Farris and Drake Maye had 14 points each to lead Myers Park (11-4, 5-0 Southwestern 4A). This is the Mustangs’ longest win streak in at least 15 years.
↑Zay Martin, Rock Hill Northwestern: Scored 50 points in two wins this week.
↑Chase Lowe, Weddington: 6-foot-3 freshman point guard had 17 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and made game-winning basket with one second left to beat Marvin Ridge Tuesday. Friday, he had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists in a key conference win over Unionville Piedmont. He leads the team in scoring (15 ppg), rebounding (8.1), assists (3.0) and steals (3.0). Lowe, who turns 15 in July, has five double-doubles.
Charlotte Country Day is now 15-5 following Friday’s 54-47 home win over Providence Day. After trailing 6-5 in a slow first quarter, the Bucs outscored Providence Day (10-10) 17-11 in the second quarter to build a cushion.
Alex Tabor (16 points, five rebounds), Myles Browner (14 points, eight rebounds) and Rylan McLaurin (12 points, seven rebounds) led the Bucs, who are enjoying one of the best seasons in school history.
Last season, Country Day was 19-14, its first winning season since 2008, when Country Day finished 20-8.
On Friday, Country Day beat Providence Day for the first time in six years.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: 37 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks in a 70-68 win over Gaston Christian. Adelekun, a 6-foot-8 forward, hit the game-winning basket with 4.4 seconds to play. He helped his team rally from a 12-point halftime deficit.
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: 29 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three steals in a 102-70 win over Gastonia Highland Tech. Gabriel, a senior committed to Lees-McRae, made 6-of-8 3-point shots and took five charges.
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: game-high 33 points in a 73-60 win over Mallard Creek.
Josh Rubio, Fort Mill Comenius: 27 points, 10 rebounds in a 61-57 win over York Prep.
AJ Smith, Hickory Grove: school-record 44 points in a win over SouthLake Christian Friday. Smith is a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard. Smith had 24 points, 13 rebounds in a win over Gaston Christian Tuesday. He has a Charlotte offer and interest from Clemson and Virginia. Sith is averaging 25 points, 6.5 rebounds.
