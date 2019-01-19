Friday’s Roundup: Myers Park, Drake Maye, use big rally, win 10th straight in Union County

Elevator
↑Concord Cannon balance: In a 73-61 win over Covenant Day, Cannon got 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists from freshman D.J. Nix, 22 points from Jarvis Moss and 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds from freshman Jaden Bradley.
↑Independence defense: Patriots won their fourth straight game with a 65-24 win over Rocky River. In their last three games, the Patriots have allowed 83 total points. Independence, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, has a showdown at No. 1 Carmel Christian Saturday.
↑Olympic: Trojans (10-4, 5-0 SoMeck) upset No. 10 Ardrey Kell (12-4, 4-2) in a battle for first place Friday. Josh Banks and Charles Bryson combined for 31 points in the win.
↑Charlotte Latin: Hawks won their third straight game by outscoring No. 16 Charlotte Country Day 20-14 in the fourth quarter to spring a 50-47 upset. Charlotte Latin (13-6, 3-1) -- which got 16 points from Graham Calton -- is one game behind No. 2 Charlotte Christian (20-1, 4-0) for first place. Christian visits Latin Jan. 25.
↑Weddington’s Chase Lowe: Quietly having one of the best freshman seasons in the region, Lowe had 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and no turnovers in a 53-48 win over Waxhaw Cuthbertson. Lowe is a 6-foot-3 point guard.
Myers Park won its 10th straight game Friday in Union County, but the Mustangs had to really work for it.
Down 46-32 in the third quarter at No. 11 Indian Trail Porter Ridge, the Mustangs finished with a flourish to win 69-63. Myers Park outscored Porter Ridge 41-25 in the second half.
Sophomore Drake Maye scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. Jordan Bly made five fourth quarter free throws, all crucial.
Caleb McReed led the Mustangs with 20 points. McReed didn’t play the final three minutes after leaving the game with injury. Cam Stitt had 18 for Porter Ridge.
Myers Park improved to 11-4 overall and 5-0 in league play.
On Tuesday, Myers Park plays conference unbeaten Independence in a featured game.
Duke recruit Wendell Moore become Cabarrus’ No. 1
Concord Cox Mill star Wendell Moore, a Duke recruit, became Cabarrus County’s all-time leading scorer Friday scoring his 2,603rd point against Concord Robinson. Moore scored 23 points in a 95-59 win.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day: With coaches from Dartmouth in the stands to see him, Adelekun made 15-of-22 shots in a 65-64 win over Metrolina Christian. He finished with 37 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists. In his last five games, Adelekun is averaging 32 points and 13 rebounds.
Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian: 13 points, 14 rebounds in a 78-61 win over arch rival Providence Day. The Knights (20-1, 4-0 CISAA) won their 14th straight game and have a one-game lead over Charlotte Latin (12-6, 3-1) in the league.
Kameron Ross, Mallard Creek: 19 points in a 62-52 overtime win over Hough. Mallard Creek outscored Hough 10-0 in overtime. Ross made 10-of-13 free throws, had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Nas Tyson, Marshville Forest Hills: 24 points, nine rebounds, eight assists in a 77-44 win over Mount Pleasant (13-3, 2-1). Forest Hills held Mount Pleasant to nine points in the first quarter and six in the third in a battle of teams that were tied for the lead in the Rocky River 2A standings.
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: Florida State recruit had 30 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists in a 88-55 win over Mooresville.
Saturday’s schedule
Charlotte Christian vs. Piedmont Classical at Zaxby’s MLK Tournament Town Showcase at Ben L. Smith (Boys’only), 4
Davidson Day vs. Regis Jesuit in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only), Noon
Hickory vs. Southwest Guilford at Atkins High in MLK Classic (Boys’ only), 6
Kings Mountain at East Lincoln
Olympic at Roanoke Catholic (Boys’ only), 4
United Faith vs. Freedom Christian in Zaxby’s MLK Tournament Town Showcase at Ben L. Smith (Boys’ only), 7
Carmel Christian MLK Showcase
At Carmel Christian (Boys’ only)
Liberty Heights vs. Chapmanville (WV), 2
Davidson Day vs. Lincoln Charter, 3:30
MLK Presentation, 5
Moravian Prep vs. Concord First Assembly, 6
Independence at Carmel Christian, 7:30
MLK P.E.A.C.E Showcase
At Metro School, 2nd Ward Gymnasium in Uptown Charlotte
West Charlotte vs. Rock Hill (Girls’ only), 2
Harding vs. Charlotte Elite Academy (Boys’ only), 4
Winston-Salem Prep vs. Comenius (Boys’ only), 6
Rocky River vs. West Mecklenburg (Boys’ only), 8
Sunday, January 20
Davidson Day vs. Summit Academy in Say Yes to Success Tournament at Harry Truman High (NY) (Girls’ only), 3
