Boys Sweet 16 poll: Forest Hills cruising along in top 5

Marshville’s Forest Hills High’s boys basketball team, the reigning N.C. 2A state champion, has won eight straight games.
The Yellow Jackets, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, have not lost to 2A team all season, dropping games to 3A Concord (68-65 Dec. 21) and 4A Raleigh Millbrook (64-62 Dec. 29).
Not many of Forest Hills’ wins have been close and the team owns a 97-77 victory over 4A regional power Butler.
The Yellow Jackets will get a test Tuesday at home. Mount Pleasant (17-3, 6-1 Rocky River) trails Forest Hills by one game in the league standings and has won four straight.
▪ Elsewhere in the poll, there are not many changes. Charlotte Christian and Concord Cox Mill still share the top spot. Cox Mill moved up to No. 10 in USA Today’s national rankings this week.
Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Charlotte Christian
IND
25-1
1
2
|Concord Cox Mill
3A
19-1
2
3
Carmel Christian
IND
28-2
4
4
Independence
4A
16-4
6
5
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
19-2
5
6
Morganton Freedom
3A
19-1
7
7
Vance
4A
16-3
8
|8
|West Charlotte
|4A
|14-5
|9
9
|North Mecklenburg
4A
16-3
3
10
Olympic
4A
16-4
10
11
Ardrey Kell
4A
16-4
12
12
East Lincoln
2A
19-1
|13
13
Fort Mill Nation Ford
5A
21-4
14
14
Fort Mill
5A
20-3
15
15
North Rowan
1A
17-2
16
16
|Myers Park
4A
14-6
11
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Butler (4A, 15-5); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 16-4); Concord First Assembly (IND, 24-5); Maiden (2A, 18-2); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 15-2); Mount Pleasant (2A, 17-3)
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
