Boys Sweet 16 poll: Forest Hills cruising along in top 5

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 04, 2019 03:16 PM

Marshville’s Forest Hills High’s boys basketball team, the reigning N.C. 2A state champion, has won eight straight games.

The Yellow Jackets, No. 5 in the Sweet 16, have not lost to 2A team all season, dropping games to 3A Concord (68-65 Dec. 21) and 4A Raleigh Millbrook (64-62 Dec. 29).

Not many of Forest Hills’ wins have been close and the team owns a 97-77 victory over 4A regional power Butler.

The Yellow Jackets will get a test Tuesday at home. Mount Pleasant (17-3, 6-1 Rocky River) trails Forest Hills by one game in the league standings and has won four straight.

Elsewhere in the poll, there are not many changes. Charlotte Christian and Concord Cox Mill still share the top spot. Cox Mill moved up to No. 10 in USA Today’s national rankings this week.

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Charlotte Christian

IND

25-1

1

2

Concord Cox Mill

3A

19-1

2

3

Carmel Christian

IND

28-2

4

4

Independence

4A

16-4

6

5

Marshville Forest Hills

2A

19-2

5

6

Morganton Freedom

3A

19-1

7

7

Vance

4A

16-3

8

8West Charlotte4A14-59

9

North Mecklenburg

4A

16-3

3

10

Olympic

4A

16-4

10

11

Ardrey Kell

4A

16-4

12

12

East Lincoln

2A

19-1

13

13

Fort Mill Nation Ford

5A

21-4

14

14

Fort Mill

5A

20-3

15

15

North Rowan

1A

17-2

16

16

Myers Park

4A

14-6

11

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Butler (4A, 15-5); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 16-4); Concord First Assembly (IND, 24-5); Maiden (2A, 18-2); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 15-2); Mount Pleasant (2A, 17-3)

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

