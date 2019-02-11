High School Sports

A Sweet 16 merry-go-round: 2 new teams jump into boys’ poll, changes abound

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 11, 2019 07:36 PM

Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore is introduced into the starting lineup before Saturday’s game with Olympic
Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore is introduced into the starting lineup before Saturday’s game with Olympic Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore is introduced into the starting lineup before Saturday’s game with Olympic Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

There are still two No. 1s in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, but beneath Charlotte Christian and Concord Cox Mill, there are lots of changes.

The top 10 got a big shuffle after several ranked teams were upset. West Charlotte, for example, jumped five spots to No. 3.

Two teams joined the poll this week. Butler, which been a top-10 team, is back after pulling off a big upset of rival Independence on the road last week. And Davidson Day is into the poll, carrying a five-game win streak, after an upset of former Sweet 16 No. 1 Carmel Christian, which had been nationally ranked for much of the season.

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Charlotte Christian

IND

27-1

1

1

Concord Cox Mill

3A

21-1

1

3

West Charlotte

4A

16-5

8

4

Carmel Christian

IND

28-3

3

5

Marshville Forest Hills

2A

21-2

5

6

Morganton Freedom

3A

21-1

6

7

North Mecklenburg

4A

18-3

9

8Independence4A17-54

9

Vance

4A

17-4

7

10

Olympic

4A

17-4

10

11

Ardrey Kell

4A

18-4

11

12

Fort Mill Nation Ford

5A

22-4

13

13

Butler

4A

17-5

NR

14

Myers Park

4A

16-6

16

15

North Rowan

1A

19-2

15

16

Davidson Day

IND

19-4

NR

Dropped Out: East Lincoln (2A, 20-2); Fort Mill (5A, 20-5). Also receiving consideration: Hickory (3A, 17-4); Shelby (2A, 16-5); Community School of Davidson (1A, 19-3); Cherryville (1A, 18-4); Rock Hill Northwestern (5A, 20-5); Concord First Assembly (IND, 26-5); Maiden (2A, 20-2).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

Quick Links

Girls Sweet 16: New No. 1, new ranked team

#BIG5 players of week: Gaston County record-setter on the list

Games of week: conference titles on line; NCISAA, SCHSL playoff pairings; full area schedule

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do