A Sweet 16 merry-go-round: 2 new teams jump into boys’ poll, changes abound

There are still two No. 1s in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, but beneath Charlotte Christian and Concord Cox Mill, there are lots of changes.
The top 10 got a big shuffle after several ranked teams were upset. West Charlotte, for example, jumped five spots to No. 3.
Two teams joined the poll this week. Butler, which been a top-10 team, is back after pulling off a big upset of rival Independence on the road last week. And Davidson Day is into the poll, carrying a five-game win streak, after an upset of former Sweet 16 No. 1 Carmel Christian, which had been nationally ranked for much of the season.
Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Charlotte Christian
IND
27-1
1
1
|Concord Cox Mill
3A
21-1
1
3
West Charlotte
4A
16-5
8
4
Carmel Christian
IND
28-3
3
5
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
21-2
5
6
Morganton Freedom
3A
21-1
6
7
North Mecklenburg
4A
18-3
9
|8
|Independence
|4A
|17-5
|4
9
|Vance
4A
17-4
7
10
Olympic
4A
17-4
10
11
Ardrey Kell
4A
18-4
11
12
Fort Mill Nation Ford
5A
22-4
|13
13
Butler
4A
17-5
NR
14
Myers Park
4A
16-6
16
15
North Rowan
1A
19-2
15
16
|Davidson Day
IND
19-4
NR
Dropped Out: East Lincoln (2A, 20-2); Fort Mill (5A, 20-5). Also receiving consideration: Hickory (3A, 17-4); Shelby (2A, 16-5); Community School of Davidson (1A, 19-3); Cherryville (1A, 18-4); Rock Hill Northwestern (5A, 20-5); Concord First Assembly (IND, 26-5); Maiden (2A, 20-2).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
